How child-free couples are rethinking identity, family and ageing

On weekends, Mumbai-based writer Sonam Deshmukh and her husband divide their time between freelance deadlines and caring for their rescued cats. Their home carries the markers of intention rather than absence—books stacked in corners, feeding schedules on the fridge, long conversations that stretch into the night. The absence of children is not circumstantial. It is deliberate. That deliberateness, however, did not come without resistance.

While the decision strengthened their marriage, Deshmukh recalls prolonged, emotionally charged conversations with her family, who believed she would eventually “come around” to motherhood. “Not having children wasn’t seen as a decision,” she says. “It was seen as a phase.” Her husband had to actively support her through those conversations. “We were aligned as a couple,” she says, “but alignment doesn’t protect you from family pressure.”

Advertisement

Across urban India, similar negotiations are unfolding quietly inside marriages and loudly across dining tables. Increasingly, young, married professionals in their 30s are choosing “voluntary childlessness”, which is “a deliberate and permanent decision to not have biological or adopted children.” This is not a story of postponement or indecision. It is about intention, and the psychological labour required to live with it.

Indian research suggests this phenomenon is quietly gathering momentum. A 2025 paper published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts notes a rising incidence of voluntary childlessness among educated, urban Indian couples, particularly those citing mental health concerns, autonomy, and ethical unease about bringing children into an increasingly uncertain world. While the individuals in this story are not Gen Z by age, clinicians note that their thinking reflects a Gen Z–like psychological orientation shaped by climate anxiety, economic precarity, and a rejection of inherited life scripts.

Advertisement

Beneath the sociological explanations lies a more intimate question—what does choosing a child-free life do to the human psyche; to identity, marriage, purpose; and the emotional architecture of growing older?

Also Read | How the language of desire has turned into social currency in a world of swipes

An unsafe world, internalised

Psychotherapists say the decision to go child-free is far deeper than fear or convenience. It reflects how this generation has psychologically metabolised instability. “Voluntary childlessness may look practical on the surface,” says Mumbai-based psychotherapist Rashna Elavia, “but it reflects something much deeper about how people are processing the world. They’ve grown up with climate change, economic uncertainty, political and social chaos. Living in a world that feels constantly unsettled creates a deep sense of lack of safety.”

For many couples, parenthood is a high-stakes emotional and ethical calculation. This is evident in the thinking of Rohan (name changed), a 35-year-old brand manager working with an FMCG company in Mumbai, who arrived at his decision with his wife, gradually rather than defiantly. Sitting alone in his apartment on a muggy July evening, he found himself scrolling through another extreme-weather alert. “I can’t promise a child a safe world,” he remembers thinking.

Advertisement

His reasoning crystallised slowly, accumulating across years… The 2005 floods. The 2008 terror attacks. The 2012 Nirbhaya case. These were not just national traumas but deeply personal reference points. “It felt like daily there were adversities to deal with,” he says. “There was no way of guaranteeing the safety of life. So I decided it wouldn’t be right to bring life into this world if it was doomed.”

Dr Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatrist at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, sees this pattern regularly in his clinic. “A large number of people make this decision based on what they see as a realistic appraisal of the world,” he says. Many frame the choice as almost moral and a form of responsibility rather than avoidance. “There’s a kind of evangelism to it,” Chavda notes. “They believe they’re doing the world a good deed by not adding to its burden.”

Advertisement

Therapists say the ability to imagine parenthood is closely tied to one’s capacity to envision a stable future. When the future feels volatile— economically, ecologically, politically— the psyche struggles to sustain long-term commitments that require faith in continuity. In this sense, opting out of parenthood may reflect not pessimism, but a recalibrated relationship with time.

Identity without inheritance

For previous generations, adulthood followed a predictable arc of education, career, marriage, children, with each stage providing meaning through continuity. Identity was inherited through roles. For today’s urban professionals, meaning is increasingly authored from the inside out. “They’re far more aware of what feels good and what doesn’t,” Elavia says. “Choosing differently feels like reclaiming space for themselves.”

Advertisement

For some, this clarity is rooted in temperament. Anu Kumar, a 38-year-old designer based in Mumbai, who has been married for nine years, says she never felt drawn to the domestic arc of adulthood. “I was never excited about having a boyfriend, getting married, having a family. Having children is a very big responsibility as you have to kind of forget yourself,” she says.

For many, the decision is also shaped by an acute awareness of psychological inheritance. Deshmukh has seen schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease up close in her family. She describes her choice as “a conscious end to a cycle.” “These are not the genes to be mixed,” she says.

For others, the refusal is quietly feminist. Kumar speaks candidly about rejecting the gendered labour of motherhood. “Even if your partner is supportive, society expects the mother to handle everything,” she says. “That burden didn’t feel acceptable to me.” Kumar also frames her choice not in terms of what she wants more of, but what she already feels saturated by: anxiety, emotional labour and survival planning. Parenthood, in this context, is experienced not as a source of meaning but as an additional mental load in lives already operating at full psychological capacity.

Advertisement

Yet, voluntary childlessness is rarely a clean or uncomplicated decision. “I don’t think this is ever black and white,” says Deepali Dave, a counselling psychologist based in Pune, married for seven years. “There’s a constant struggle between social norms, your upbringing, your family values, and what you practically want.” Dave describes a decade-long internal negotiation to go child-free. “Eighty to ninety percent of me thinks I don’t want children,” she says. “But a small part is unsure. Saying ‘I don’t want them’ comes with a lot of difficult feelings.”

Psychologists describe this as “ambiguous or anticipatory grief”, which is “mourning a future that will never exist, without rituals or social permission”. Like Dave, several people in this story describe a lingering sadness alongside certainty, a psychological tension between relief and mourning.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why building community matters more than ever

The architecture of ageing

One of the most consequential psychological shifts among voluntarily child-free couples lies in how they imagine ageing. Unlike previous generations, who largely assumed children would form an emotional and logistical safety net in later life, many child-free adults begin planning for old age far earlier, and far more explicitly. Psychologists refer to this process as “anticipatory adaptation”, i.e. “the conscious effort to design financial, medical, and emotional support systems in advance, rather than relying on inherited family structures”. “Ageing becomes something you design rather than something you inherit,” says Dr Nischol Raval, consultant neuropsychiatrist at Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune. “There’s a psychological shift from expectation to preparation.”

For Deshmukh and her husband, this preparation has already begun. In their mid-30s, the couple has started consulting a financial planner to build a more robust retirement corpus. “We don’t want to reach our 50s and suddenly realise we’ve outsourced ageing to assumptions,” she says. Without the expectation of adult children stepping in, financial independence feels non-negotiable. Rohan and his wife have begun planning a long-term move out of Mumbai to Goa where they hope to eventually retire. “We think a lot about pace, about what kind of life we want when we’re older, and what environments will support that,” Rohan says.

Advertisement

Dave and her husband are thinking along similar lines. The couple has been planning to invest in a property in Pune and has taken out independent health insurance, separate from employer coverage. “We don’t want our health decisions to be reactive. If you’re choosing not to have children, you have to be more honest about what support will and won’t be available to you,” notes Dave.

Psychiatrists note that while earlier generations did plan financially for retirement, they rarely planned emotionally. Children were assumed to fill gaps of companionship, care, and advocacy during illness or decline. For child-free couples, those roles must be consciously distributed—across friendships, partnerships, professional care systems, and chosen communities.

For Kumar and her husband, that design includes deep involvement in extended family. The couple is especially close to her husband’s sister’s children, who live in Jaipur. “We spoil them, spend time with them, take them out.” The relationship is not framed as substitution, but as continuity and an ongoing presence in children’s lives without the full-time responsibilities of parenthood. “It feels meaningful,” she says, “to be consistently there.”

Advertisement

Rohan, meanwhile, finds his way into children’s worlds through friendship. Every year, he takes his friends’ kids to Bandra fair, buys them balloons and snacks, walks them through the chaos of lights and rides. “It’s energising,” he says. “It reminds me that connection doesn’t have to follow one script.”

In these everyday acts of showing up for nieces and nephews, doting on friends’ children, building rituals of care, voluntarily child-free adults are not opting out of connection. They are rearranging it, stitching together networks of belonging that may look different from the past, but are no less intentional. But therapists caution against romanticising these relationships. “Chosen families require work,” says Rashna Elavia. “Friendships need maintenance, repair, and reciprocity. There is no default structure holding them together.”

Advertisement

While rejecting parenthood can free people from financial strain, gendered expectations, and ecological guilt, overall, therapists are careful not to frame voluntary childlessness as inherently superior or deficient. Raval says, “There may be moments of doubt or regret just as there are in parenthood. Mental health outcomes depend less on the choice itself and more on whether the individual feels agency, support, and alignment.”

What child-free couples are ultimately doing is not rejecting life, but rewriting adulthood itself. No longer a conveyor belt of prescribed milestones, life becomes a landscape of choices, each with trade-offs, each requiring responsibility. “Just because it’s a different point of view doesn’t make it wrong,” Chavda reminds us. “If legacy is no longer guaranteed by blood,” Elavia reflects, “then it has to be earned through care and how we love, what we protect, and how consciously we live. That may be a harder path. But it’s not an emptier one.” And perhaps that is the most psychologically revealing shift of all.

Advertisement

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.