Why it’s important to discuss childbirth without shaming

If I’m being honest, I don’t look to Bollywood’s male action leads for nuanced takes on feminism or women’s health. Especially not the villain-thrashing, damsel-rescuing heroes of the 90s, whose idea of strength was all about throwing punches and muscle flexing. So, Suniel Shetty praising his daughter Athiya for choosing a “natural" birth over the “comfort" of a C-section wasn’t exactly shocking. It was disappointing. The actor has since gone on to apologize for the comment, but one can't help but point out that it's 2025 and we’re still applauding childbirth choices like they’re Olympic feats, while dismissing women who choose (or need) otherwise.