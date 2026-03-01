Childhood obesity is rising. Is your child at risk?

Childhood obesity is no longer an emerging concern—it is a fast-accelerating public health problem both globally and locally. And there's data to prove it. A September 2025 report from National Family Health Survey, for instance, states that obesity among children under five is up by more than 100% in the past decade. Overweight/obesity in adolescent girls, aged 10-19, rose from 2.4% to 5.4% and among boys from 1.7% to 6.6%. It estimates that by 2030, India may have 27 million children aged 5–19 with obesity, accounting for 11% of global obesity numbers.

These numbers are not just statistics—they are playing out in households across India. In Delhi, Anjali Rai traces her 10-year-old daughter’s weight gain to what she initially saw as care—desserts, chocolates, and indulgent snacks. “When she stopped wanting to attend sports day or birthday parties, I realised this wasn’t just about food but because she felt uncomfortable about her body,” she says. Pune-based Neha Sundaram, mother of an eight-year-old, echoes the daily struggle. “Saying no isn’t enough, you have to lay boundaries at home,” she says, adding that managing weight is an ongoing process, not a quick fix.

Doctors say such stories are increasingly common, with excess weight now intersecting with health issues, low self-esteem, and social withdrawal at far younger ages than before.

Also Read | How to get your Gen Z kids off social media

WHAT'S CAUSING THIS CHILDHOOD OBESITY PANDEMIC? Childhood obesity in India is rising fast, and it’s no longer limited to older children. In the past decade, overweight and obesity among children under five have more than doubled. “In 2016, the prevalence was 3.8%, today it’s 8–12%, and in the next 10 years it could reach 35%,” says Dr Sharad Sharma, consultant - laparoscopic & bariatric surgery, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Experts point to a mix of lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and common food misconceptions that are driving this surge.

1. Too little movement, too much screen time: Doctors say sedentary lifestyles are the biggest driver. “Children facing obesity today typically have sedentary routines, high screen exposure, and limited daily physical activity,” notes Dr Ashish Gautam, principal director of robotic and laparoscopic surgery at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi. Many fail to meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity, with screens steadily replacing outdoor play. Sharma adds, “Increased use of gadgets for play and shrinking open spaces have significantly reduced play opportunities.”

Nutritionists highlight that screen time also encourages mindless eating. “Children often snack continuously while watching screens, without recognising hunger or fullness cues”, says Divya Malik, senior nutritionist, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Chirag Enclave, New Delhi.

2. High-calorie and low-nutrition diet: “Traditional balanced meals have been replaced in many households by processed snacks, sugary beverages, fast food, and packaged foods high in fat, salt, and sugar,” says Gautam, adding that irregular meal timings and skipped breakfasts are common among children struggling with excess weight. In addition, “Availability of high-calorie foods with low nutritional value and poor awareness among parents regarding healthy food choices are contributing factors,” adds Sharma. “Chips, instant noodles, biscuits, and sugary drinks now appear more frequently than fruits, vegetables, fibre-rich foods, or adequate protein—creating diets that are energy-dense but nutritionally poor, says Malik. This fuels weight gain without meeting a child’s nutritional needs.

3. Misconception around food: Misconceptions about children’s food needs amplify the problem. Many parents assume excess weight in young children is harmless or that feeding more builds immunity. Sharma cautions, “Baby fat beyond age three is rarely harmless.” Malik adds, “Ghee has benefits, but too much adds empty calories, and fruit juices remove fibre and spike sugar.She also notes that labels such as 'multigrain' can be misleading, while cutting out fats entirely is not advisable, as children need healthy fats and adequate protein for brain growth. Such beliefs blur the line between nourishing and overfeeding, allowing weight gain to progress unnoticed.

4. Early habits, late course correction: What worries doctors most is how early these patterns begin—and how late they are addressed. Gautam notes that obesity is now being diagnosed in children as young as five or six, an age at which lifestyle habits are already taking root. Genetic predisposition can accelerate weight gain when paired with poor diet and inactivity, making early identification crucial, adds Sharma. By the time parents seek medical help, he says, routines around food, screens, and physical activity are often firmly established, making reversal harder.

Also Read | How to make your child comfortable in a blended family system

LONG-TERM HEALTH RISKS OF OBESITY When excess weight persists through childhood, its effects extend far beyond appearance, setting the stage for early disease and long-term health complications. The list includes:

Adult-onset diseases: Children with obesity are increasingly being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, and insulin resistance.



Physical consequences: Excess weight places early strain on a child’s growing body. Obese children often experience breathlessness, difficulty walking long distances, and knee or joint problems, along with sleep apnea and obesity-related asthma.

Hormonal disruption in girls: Obesity in young girls can trigger early puberty, insulin resistance, PCOS, and future fertility challenges.

Skin and infection issues: Obese children are more prone to recurrent fungal and bacterial skin infections.



Mental health consequences: Such children face higher risks of low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, bullying, and social withdrawal—patterns that can persist into adulthood.

PRACTICAL CHANGES PARENTS CAN MAKE Experts say early action is most effective when families focus on daily routines rather than drastic restrictions. Gautam recommends building activity into the child's day rather than treating it as an extra. Aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity through walking, cycling, sports, or free outdoor play, while setting firm limits on recreational screen time. Next, reset the food structure. Malik recommends fixed meal and snack times, child-sized portions, and water as the default beverage. Replace packaged snacks with fruit, nuts, roasted chana, yogurt, or homemade options, and ensure every meal includes a protein source such as dal, eggs, paneer, or legumes. Change how food is discussed. Sharma cautions against labelling foods as “good” or “bad” or using food as a reward. Instead, parents should model balanced eating and avoid pressuring children to finish plates. Finally, when weight gain is rapid or activity declines, consulting a pediatrician or nutritionist early can prevent your child's obesity from progressing to metabolic or hormonal complications, making long-term correction far easier.

Shweta Dravid is a self -confessed explorer who writes on travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.

Also Read | Growing pains are real: What parents need to know to help their kids