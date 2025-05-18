The rise of chrononutrition: why the timing of your meals matters more than ever
Tanisha Saxena 5 min read 18 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryWe’ve spent decades obsessing over carbs and calories and overlooked the ticking clock. Now, science suggests that ‘when’ you eat may be just as vital as ‘what’ you eat
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For much of modern history, nutrition science has focused on the what of eating — calories, macronutrients, fiber, fat. In the process, it largely ignored a more fundamental truth: our bodies run on time. Not metaphorically, but biologically. A burgeoning field known as chrononutrition is reframing the conversation, asking a quietly radical question: what if timing is the missing ingredient in how we nourish ourselves?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less