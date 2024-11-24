Can a night owl become a morning person?

Dr Elizabeth Klerman, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine, says one is probably born with tendencies to prefer going to sleep earlier in the evening (morning lark) or preferring to sleep later and do more things in the evening (night owl). “In addition, one becomes more ‘evening’ as a child through adolescence and early adulthood, then more morning as one passes early adulthood," she says. But is it possible for a verified night owl to become a morning bird? Psychologists and behavioural sleep medicine specialists say it’s more than possible if you change your sleep schedule.