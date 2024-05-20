Climate change effect: Meet the officers whose job is to battle the heat
Seven women chief heat officers from cities around the world were appointed three years ago to help cities cool down and spread awareness about the effects of extreme heat on our bodies
As the era of “global boiling" spawns ever deadlier heatwaves, a handful of heat tsars are working with officials in cities from Miami to Melbourne in a race against time to cool urban heat traps and prevent tens of thousands of deaths. Seven chief heat officers — who all happen to be women — are working in Miami, Melbourne, Dhaka, Freetown and Athens to plant trees, create “pocket parks", install water fountains and teach people about the effects of extreme heat on the human body.