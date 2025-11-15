In the age of cognitive wellness, your brain's health is a lifelong project
As brain health shifts from a medical concern to a global wellbeing priority, new research highlights why prevention must start early and continue throughout life, powered by sleep tech, smart diets and neuro-diagnostics
Once, brain health was a medical concern reserved for the elderly or those recovering from trauma. Today, it has moved to the center of public health, colliding with epidemics of burnout, early-onset dementia, and the lingering cognitive haze of covid-19. Scientists now argue that the brain ages decades before symptoms show, and that choices made in adolescence — diet, sleep, screen exposure, even exercise habits — may determine the odds of dementia later in life.
