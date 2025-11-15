The blueprint for resilience, however, begins even earlier. “The first two years are when the brain is developing fastest," says Rashi Bijlani Tandon, a child and adolescent rehabilitation psychologist, Delhi. Secure attachment, sensory nourishment, and cognitive stimulation, she explains, shape the architecture of a child’s brain. Even prenatal stress can leave marks. She recalls a seven-year-old who developed anxiety from parental conflict at home. “Children can’t separate ‘this is my parents’ stress’ from ‘this is my fault,’" she says. Yet, she stresses, the reverse is also true: calm, consistent care can nurture confidence even in turbulent environments. “Every small response, even eye contact or reassurance when a baby cries, wires resilience into the brain."