Why short bursts of cold showers are good for you

Long before Wim Hof turned ice baths into an internet spectacle, ancient Greeks bathed in cold water to rouse the senses. Romans built entire chambers—the frigidarium—around the idea. In Victorian asylums, cold dousing was used to “correct" unruly behaviour. After a century of hot-water comfort, the pendulum is swinging back. Today, cold showers are touted for sharper focus, reduced inflammation, and mood boosts. Silicon Valley CEOs swear by them. Fitness influencers frame them as proof of grit. But beyond the invigorating jolt, what does science really say?

“Pairing short cold showers with breathwork or post-exercise recovery can significantly amplify the benefits," says Asad Hussain, founder and CEO of OddsFitness. “When practiced mindfully, cold exposure taps into the body’s natural stress adaptation systems that not only boost circulation and metabolism, but also train the nervous system to better handle real-life stress."

The term for this mild, beneficial stress is ‘hormesis’—a biological phenomenon where small doses of a stressor (in this case, cold) trigger adaptive benefits in the body. Cold exposure, Hussain explains, reduces systemic inflammation, enhances immune response, and activates brown fat—a metabolically active fat tissue known for burning energy to generate heat. From a cardiovascular standpoint, the body’s reaction is swift and pronounced. “Cold water exposure has an immediate impact on the cardiovascular system," explains Dr Sukriti Bhalla, senior consultant & unit head, cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi. “The body perceives it as a stressor, which causes blood vessels to constrict and the heart rate to rise. In healthy individuals, this can actually be beneficial over time—it trains the vascular system to become more adaptable and resilient."

ELEVEN MINUTES TO A STRONGER YOU

One of the most talked-about trends in cold therapy is the so-called “11-minute rule"—a protocol involving a total of 11 minutes of cold exposure per week, typically broken into 2–3 minute intervals. “This is the threshold where benefits like brown fat activation and neurochemical boosts begin to manifest," says Hussain. “Beyond that, the returns diminish and the risks rise." Indeed, more is not always better. Chronic cold exposure can backfire, potentially straining the thyroid, disrupting hormonal balance, or even suppressing immunity in vulnerable individuals. Hussain emphasizes a “short, sharp, and recoverable" approach. “Controlled hormetic stress, not overwhelming stress, is the key."

In the broader conversation around longevity, cold showers join an elite group of hormetic tools that include intermittent fasting and high intensity interval training (HIIT). “Cold exposure is unique in its impact on the nervous system and inflammation control," Hussain notes. “Fasting and HIIT target metabolic health more directly. A thoughtful combination of all three is likely the most effective strategy for long-term vitality." The biological pathways activated by cold exposure are still being mapped, but early evidence suggests links to mitochondrial function, oxidative stress reduction, and possibly even the preservation of telomere length and favourable epigenetic changes—all markers tied to aging and resilience.

Adopting a cold shower habit isn’t just a mental challenge— it’s a physiological investment. After six months, many individuals report a cocktail of improvements including enhanced circulation, better blood sugar regulation, and even hormonal balance. “Behaviourally, people experience better stress tolerance, focus, mood elevation, and deeper sleep," says Hussain. Perhaps most notably, cold showers seem to sharpen the mind’s ability to endure discomfort. “This tolerance transfers to real life—reducing baseline anxiety and increasing clarity," he adds.

In a 2008 paper published in Medical Hypotheses, researcher Nikolai A Shevchuk proposed that “adapted cold showers" may relieve symptoms of depression by triggering neurochemical responses like increased noradrenaline and beta-endorphin release.

THE CAVEATS

For all its acclaim, cold exposure can be counterproductive—particularly for individuals with certain health conditions. Women with hypothyroidism or autoimmune thyroid disease may be more vulnerable to cold intolerance, Hussain explains. Likewise, those grappling with adrenal fatigue or HPA axis dysregulation—conditions marked by chronic stress—should proceed with caution. “For them, cold exposure might increase cortisol output, worsening fatigue, anxiety, or insomnia," he warns.

Minakshi Pant, 26, an entrepreneur in Delhi, learned this the hard way. “My friends were trying cold showers—some even ice baths—so I gave it a shot," she recalls. “But I have Raynaud’s syndrome, and my symptoms worsened. My fingers went numb, and at night they would twitch painfully." Her doctor confirmed her suspicion: cold exposure had exacerbated her condition. Prolonged or very cold exposure, especially in individuals with heart disease or high blood pressure, can provoke abnormal heart rhythms or elevate blood pressure to dangerous levels," notes Bhalla. “For most people, starting with brief exposures under two minutes and working up gradually is both safe and effective." As with any wellness trend, personalization is key.

FOR GLOWING SKIN

Beyond their metabolic and neurological perks, cold showers have been touted as a path to glowing, youthful skin. But how much of that is dermatology-backed reality? “Cold water does have tangible skin benefits," says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic in Delhi. “It can reduce puffiness, inflammation, and tighten pores temporarily.

For individuals with oily skin, cold water may modestly reduce sebum production. “In conditions like dermatitis or allergic reactions, cold water can help soothe irritation and reduce itching," she notes. Cold water also improves blood circulation—briefly lending the skin a more radiant, flushed appearance. But the glow is often fleeting. “It’s a combination of physical changes and how you feel after—the mood boost plays a role too," Parwanda explains. The temporary ‘tightness’ or brightness is not the same as lasting transformation.

While most skin types can tolerate cold showers, Parwanda cautions against a one-size-fits-all approach. “Sensitive or rosacea-prone skin may benefit from the inflammation-reducing effect of cold water during flare-ups but abrupt temperature changes can actually provoke rebound flushing in others." She warns that cold water, compared to lukewarm water, can impede the skin’s ability to absorb active ingredients in topical treatments. As colder seasons approach, the situation becomes trickier.

“In winter, cold showers can exacerbate dryness, especially for those with eczema or psoriasis," she explains. “It’s important to use moisturisers rich in ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter. And always apply sunscreen."

Ultimately, the resurgence of cold showers as a wellness tool mirrors a broader cultural shift from convenience and comfort to resilience and discipline. “Cold exposure can become a keystone habit," says Hussain, “one that trains the mind, energizes the body, and nudges you toward a more intentional lifestyle."

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.