Why short bursts of cold showers are good for you
Tanisha Saxena 5 min read 03 Jun 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
Pairing short cold showers with breathwork aids post-exercise recovery, mental clarity and metabolic resilience
Long before Wim Hof turned ice baths into an internet spectacle, ancient Greeks bathed in cold water to rouse the senses. Romans built entire chambers—the frigidarium—around the idea. In Victorian asylums, cold dousing was used to “correct" unruly behaviour. After a century of hot-water comfort, the pendulum is swinging back. Today, cold showers are touted for sharper focus, reduced inflammation, and mood boosts. Silicon Valley CEOs swear by them. Fitness influencers frame them as proof of grit. But beyond the invigorating jolt, what does science really say?
