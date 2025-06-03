Why short bursts of cold showers are good for you

Minakshi Pant, 26, an entrepreneur in Delhi, learned this the hard way. “My friends were trying cold showers—some even ice baths—so I gave it a shot," she recalls. “But I have Raynaud’s syndrome, and my symptoms worsened. My fingers went numb, and at night they would twitch painfully." Her doctor confirmed her suspicion: cold exposure had exacerbated her condition. Prolonged or very cold exposure, especially in individuals with heart disease or high blood pressure, can provoke abnormal heart rhythms or elevate blood pressure to dangerous levels," notes Bhalla. “For most people, starting with brief exposures under two minutes and working up gradually is both safe and effective." As with any wellness trend, personalization is key.