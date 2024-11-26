How Coldplay FOMO could lead to burnout
SummaryThe fear of missing out on Diljit or Coldplay concert tickets can impact mental health and lead people to make poor financial decisions
Beverly D’souza isn’t a die-hard Coldplay fan. A freelance social media marketer based in Mumbai, she listens to their music occasionally but doesn’t particularly seek it out. Yet, when Coldplay announced their upcoming concerts in India, D’souza’s interest spiked, not because of a lifelong dream to see the band live, but because of what she calls “the experience." After days of trying to snag a ticket, she came up empty-handed. “It’s about being there when everyone else is. It’s not about the music, but about being part of that collective memory," she admits.