How Coldplay FOMO could lead to burnout

Beverly D’souza isn’t a die-hard Coldplay fan. A freelance social media marketer based in Mumbai, she listens to their music occasionally but doesn’t particularly seek it out. Yet, when Coldplay announced their upcoming concerts in India, D’souza’s interest spiked, not because of a lifelong dream to see the band live, but because of what she calls “the experience." After days of trying to snag a ticket, she came up empty-handed. “It’s about being there when everyone else is. It’s not about the music, but about being part of that collective memory," she admits.

D’souza’s experience captures a modern phenomenon: Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO. In the digital world, FOMO has evolved into a pervasive social experience. Events like the Diljit Dosanjh or Coldplay concerts reveal how it shapes consumer behaviour and impacts mental health and social dynamics.

A matter of social standing

For many, attending an exclusive concert offers more than the thrill of live music; it creates a sense of elevated social standing. Sairaj Patki, a psychologist at FLAME University, Pune, explains that exclusive events foster a feeling of being “in the know," especially when validated through social media. “Social media facilitates boasting about such experiences among our network, where the likes and comments act as instant validation," Patki says, explaining how social media reinforces the need to share such moments.

Clinical psychologist Shirley Raj from MPower, a mental health care centre in Delhi, describes social media as “a powerful amplifier of FOMO", giving users a filtered glimpse of others’ seemingly perfect lives. “While it fosters a sense of connection, it simultaneously amplifies feelings of inadequacy," she explains. “People see curated realities, which lead them to believe that everyone else is leading a more exciting life." This constant exposure to highlight reels of others’ experiences drives people to question whether their own lives measure up, fuelling a cycle of social comparison.

For D’souza, her social media feeds became a constant reminder of what she was missing. The excitement she saw online—from friends, influencers, and strangers alike—stoked her anxiety about not being part of it. She describes checking her social feeds during the ticket rush as a “never-ending loop of regret." Research shows that prolonged exposure to FOMO can lead to stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms. Patki explains that individuals who constantly seek social validation may feel restless and anxious, leading to more significant mental health issues. “As FOMO intensifies, the anxiety over missing out turns into a relentless pursuit, often at the expense of mental peace," he explains. Raj supports this perspective, warning that the pressure to maintain a curated social image often leads to chronic stress and diminished self-esteem, as people compare their lives to others’ idealised versions online.

“This constant drive to fit in, to maintain a certain social image, can lead to feelings of inadequacy," she explains, noting how FOMO-driven behaviours push individuals into cycles of regret and self-doubt. D’souza’s experience underscores this emotional cost. Her efforts to obtain a ticket were fuelled not by her love of the music, but by a fear of missing out on a shared experience. Raj warns that for many, FOMO becomes more than a passing feeling; it can lead to chronic self-comparison and reduced mental well-being.

Tapping into impulse

Events like concerts and marquee cultural events pull on more than just emotional strings—they tap into financial behaviours, often compelling consumers to make impulsive purchases. With Coldplay tickets selling out within seconds and resale prices soaring to ₹3lakh or more, the concert frenzy highlights how irrational fear can override rational decision-making.

Patki explains that such events create urgency, pushing people to act quickly despite the cost. “Consumers feel pressured to secure their spot, even if it means taking financial risks," he says . This can lead to financial strain as people justify spending beyond their means to maintain a sense of social relevance. For Mayank Nahata, co-founder of Anyway AI, Mumbai, attending the event is less about the music. “It’s about not missing out on something big," he says, adding that attending the concert is a cultural milestone, a social event people will talk about for months, and so expense is not an issue. His perspective illustrates how FOMO’s influence extends beyond our emotional and social compulsions to even our financial choices.

When people constantly yield to FOMO, they may face serious long-term consequences, both financially and psychologically. Patki explains that those who constantly seek validation through social experiences are at higher risk for chronic stress and even social isolation, as they struggle to keep up with peers’ lifestyles. Raj adds that the compulsion to chase every experience can lead to burnout. In extreme cases, it may contribute to addictive behaviours, as individuals constantly seek validation through social media engagement.

So, what would she suggest to get out of this mindset? Consciously choose the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO), Raj suggests. “This approach can help break this cycle, foster well-being and enhance life satisfaction.

Personal values over pressure

The idea of the joy of missing out encourages individuals to embrace the value of opting out. It promotes a more mindful approach to life, where people can choose experiences based on personal value rather than social pressure. Patki explains that this mindset allows individuals to pause, to disconnect from the “rat race," and to embrace a simpler life that focuses on present moments and gratitude.

Raj advocates for JOMO as a sustainable way to cope with social pressures. “Mindfulness practices, like setting boundaries and prioritizing personal goals, help individuals resist the impulse to compare," she says. By choosing to focus on their own values rather than others’ experiences, people can cultivate a stronger sense of contentment and self-worth.

Go offline, get real

Shirley Raj and Sairaj Patki suggest some practical strategies to mitigate the impact of FOMO:

Limit social media use: Reduce time spent on social media; it will help minimize exposure to idealized portrayals of others’ lives, which generally triggers FOMO.

Practice mindfulness: Adopt mindfulness practices as a way to become aware of thoughts and manage the impulse to compare. “Mindfulness helps individuals focus on the present moment, leading to greater contentment and satisfaction," Raj explains.

Prioritize personal values: Set clear personal priorities. Doing so can empower you to make choices based on what truly matters, rather than social pressure.

Offline connections: Build meaningful offline relationships that can create a sense of belonging and reduce reliance on online validation for self-worth.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.