How Coldplay FOMO could lead to burnout

Patki explains that such events create urgency, pushing people to act quickly despite the cost. “Consumers feel pressured to secure their spot, even if it means taking financial risks," he says . This can lead to financial strain as people justify spending beyond their means to maintain a sense of social relevance. For Mayank Nahata, co-founder of Anyway AI, Mumbai, attending the event is less about the music. “It’s about not missing out on something big," he says, adding that attending the concert is a cultural milestone, a social event people will talk about for months, and so expense is not an issue. His perspective illustrates how FOMO’s influence extends beyond our emotional and social compulsions to even our financial choices.