Collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid: Do you really need these supplements?

In 2026, merely being fit isn’t enough as longevity has entered the wellness scene. Living longer is intrinsically tied to living better. Little surprise then that the supplements industry is booming today. Everyday essentials, from shampoos to drinks, have supplements like collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid with claims of keeping people forever young. It seems this shift has reached a crescendo with the sporting event Enhanced Games held in Los Angeles last month. It drew criticism as participating athletes took supplements including those unanimously banned by all sports. Nutrition supplements remain popular because they appeal to the human desire for quick, convenient solutions to health and fitness goals, says Pooja Udeshi, consultant sports nutritionist at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “Aggressive marketing, celebrity endorsements, social media influence, and increasing health awareness further drive demand,” she adds.
Cult Fit’s transformation coach Ansh Vyas has a slightly different point of view. People today, he contends, are better informed and more aware of nutrition deficiencies. “Consumers know about issues like protein deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, gut health, micro-nutrient imbalance, and lifestyle-related disorders. They also realise that modern lifestyle is fast-paced, stressful, and often marked by irregular eating patterns, poor sleep, sedentary work routines, among others. In such an environment, supplements act as an easy and accessible solution that appears to bridge the gap between current habits and desired health outcomes. This has created a market where supplements are not only associated with bodybuilding or sports performance anymore, but also with everyday wellness,” believes Vyas.
Here are four supplements that are currently in vogue, but you can decide whether they are worth the hype and your money.
Collagen
Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, acting as a major building block for the skin, muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, cartilage and connective tissues. It provides strength, elasticity, and structural support to various tissues. The body naturally produces collagen using amino acids obtained from protein-rich foods (eggs, poultry, fish, dairy, legumes, soy products, nuts and seeds) along with nutrients such as vitamin C, zinc, and copper that are required for collagen synthesis. Natural collagen production declines with age evident in tell-tale signs of ageing such as wrinkles, loss of muscle and weaker bones. Hydrolysed collagen improves
skin health, elasticity and texture, it also supports joints and connective tissues. The three amino acids–glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline–that collagen contains help in recovery and repair of tissues and muscles.
Do you need collagen supplements? Both Udeshi and Vyas agree that any healthy adult consuming a balanced, protein-rich diet gets enough collagen naturally and does not need any supplements.
However, collagen supplements might be useful for ageing individuals with low protein intake, athletes under high connective tissue stress, those recovering from injuries, and people specifically looking for additional support for skin or joint health. “Even then, collagen should be viewed as a supportive tool rather than a miracle solution. Good sleep, resistance training, adequate hydration, proper protein intake, and a nutrient-dense diet play a far greater role in maintaining skin quality, recovery and healthy ageing,” says Vyas.
Peptides
The journal Nature calls peptide injections “the hottest trend in wellness.” The US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr brags about his peptide use. Part of peptides’ current popularity is down to their use in new age weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Today, people use them to build muscle, improve metabolism, recover from injuries and get rid of wrinkles.
Peptides are short chains of amino acids that occur naturally in the human body and function as biological messengers directing cells to produce hormones, repair damaged tissues, reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen synthesis, regulate immune responses, and manage hormone levels. They are essential components in the production of oxytocin and insulin, blood pressure regulation, cellular water balance, healing, muscle and joint recovery, cognitive function, skin health, digestive function, and libido regulation. Dietary proteins from eggs, milk, meat, beans, lentils, fish, and animal-based collagen contain peptides or release peptides during digestion, fermentation, or enzymatic processing.
Do you need peptide supplements? Once again, both experts are unanimous that you don’t need any peptide supplements if you maintain a balanced and varied diet containing whole foods, nuts, seeds and vegetables. “While some synthetic peptide supplements exist and are chemically similar to natural peptides, it is better to focus on eating eggs, dairy, meat, fish, beans, lentils, and soy products to support natural peptide production rather than relying on supplements,” says Vyas.
Also, while peptide supplements have shown positive results in animal testing, there is little to no evidence showing them to be effective on humans.
Hyaluronic Acid
From shampoos to face wash and lotions, hyaluronic acid is increasingly being found in plenty of products millions use daily. The primary role of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the skin, joints, and connective tissues, is to retain water, helping maintain skin hydration and joint lubrication. It acts almost like a sponge that helps tissues hold moisture. “A major reason it became so popular is because modern wellness culture is heavily focused on skin health, anti-ageing, and inside-out beauty. Since hyaluronic acid is associated with hydrated and plump-looking skin, the beauty and skincare industry has marketed it very aggressively. Social media, beauty influencers, celebrities, and wellness brands have further amplified the trend,” says Vyas.
Do you need hyaluronic acid-boosted products? While hyaluronic acid is widely used in serums and lotions as it helps skin retain moisture, the supplements are not an essential requirement for healthy individuals. Some may choose to use hyaluronic acid products for additional skin hydration or joint support, but you cannot solely rely on it. Long-term health outcomes depend far more on fundamentals such as adequate nutrition, sleep, exercise, stress management, hydration, and overall lifestyle consistency.
Testosterone
Testosterone is the current hot favourite of gym bros and macho men across the world. While steroids could be a source of testosterone, steroids are history. Now is the time for testosterone.
A primary sex hormone, testosterone is produced mainly in the testicles in men and, in smaller amounts, in the ovaries and adrenal glands in women. It is essential for sexual function, reproduction, libido, mood and plays a critical role in maintaining muscle mass, strength, bone density and metabolic health. In women, testosterone contributes to sexual response and overall wellbeing, though at much lower levels than in men. While it’s impossible to ingest testosterone directly, healthy levels can be maintained through a balanced diet rich in protein, healthy fats, zinc, vitamin D, and magnesium, along with regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and weight control, says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation and sports medicine consultant at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.