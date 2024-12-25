Lounge
How to power through compassion fatigue with self-care
Tanisha Saxena , Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 5 min read 25 Dec 2024, 03:51 PM IST
SummaryFor people in jobs that require them to be in the front lines of a crisis, vicarious trauma is normal. Surviving it requires conscious care
From ancient gladiator arenas to modern news feeds, humanity has long been drawn to the spectacle of suffering. In the digital world we live in, visual storytelling from photojournalism to graphic videos, forces us to confront suffering on a daily basis.
