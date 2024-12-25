How to power through compassion fatigue with self-care

“Whether you are a caregiver or a changemaker, your work has you taking in a lot of trauma but no one really ponders much about the question: ‘who is taking care of the caretaker?’" rues Manisha Vinod, co-founder of Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), a space that describes itself as ‘an urban living lab that aims to build communities in art, wellbeing, climate-action and sustainability. In early November, BCC played host to The Hearth Summit. An initiative of the US-based global collective called The Wellbeing Project, the two-day programme sought to explore the idea of how ‘the inner wellbeing of change makers would enable them to be more impactful at addressing global challenges’, to quote the website. The summit saw about 150 people working in sectors like health, education and climate change take part in workshops that included collective breathwork practice, dance and movement and conflict alchemy.