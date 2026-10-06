7 exercises to make the most of the box in a gym

Pulasta Dhar
3 min read6 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM IST
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The workout box can be used for an explosive cardio routine. (Istockphoto)
Summary
Use a workout box to design a complete exercise routine with isometrics, plyometrics, cardio and muscle building moves

When we think of structuring a gym workout, the barbells, dumbbells and cable machines are usually the first choice of equipment. But, sometimes all you need is a box.

A gym usually has a couple of boxes which are lightweight, movable, made of wood or foam, and measuring between 16 to 24 inches in height. Each is designed in a way where flipping a box to one side will make it taller, giving gym goers two height options depending on their fitness levels.

If you have just a box, a complete workout will involve isomet-rics, plyometrics, cardio and muscle building moves. Add a couple of dumbbells for a full range of exercises to choose from.

Incline, decline and pike push-ups

If you struggle with regular push-ups, attempt incline push-ups by placing your hands on the box and feet on the floor. If you have mastered regular push-ups, then just flip it: hands on the floor, feet on the box. These are decline push-ups, a demanding version which works the lower chest. Another great one to do is the pike push-up to target shoulders with a steeper angle and the hips raised.

Reverse hyperextensions

I wrote a piece for Mint Lounge titled, How to strengthen your lower back and glutes and avoid injuries with back extensions. A box lets you do just that with added challenge is to maintain enough control and balance so that it doesn’t topple towards the body. The box hyperextension can become the bedrock for isometric strength as well.

Box tricep dips

Probably the most obvious of them all. Doable on any platform anywhere in the world, the tricep dip will make sure the box is not just for difficult exercises, but also for the most common of them all.

Bulgarian split squats and step-ups

Two different leg exercises, both excellent to work the quadriceps and the glutes. Bulgarian split squats are easily one of the GOAT leg exercises and step-ups are the perfect way to ease into box jumps which will test your explosive strength. For step-ups, place one foot on the top of the box, use your heel to push and drive through to make sure both your feet are on the box. It’s important to not turn this movement into a basic jump, but a seamless controlled movement where the working leg puts in most of the effort. To make this tougher, stack a few weights to increase the height of the box.

Hamstring glute bridges

I prefer doing single-leg hamstring glute bridges with one heel digging into the box while the body rests on the floor. Drive the heel into the box and use the hamstrings and glutes to raise the body up for the perfect hamstring burn.

Also Read | Why the barbell hip thrust is the perfect exercise for stronger core and glutes

Box jumps

A plyometric necessity because cardio is important to include when it comes to single equipment workouts. Make sure the landing is soft and you start at the lowest height possible. Progress through this by stacking plates on the box or flipping it to increase the height.

Elevated crunches

Place both feet on the box with the body resting on the floor, and crunch it out. It’s brilliant because you can also do variations by adding twists depending on your comfort level and endurance.

Also Read | The best gym machines to sculpt your abs

About the Author

Pulasta Dhar

Pulasta Dhar is a world feed English football commentator for the Indian Super League, the national team games and Asian Football Confederation matches among others. With a keen interest in fitness and rehabilitative science, he has been a Lounge columnist since 2016. He has also worked for BBC Radio Leicester, All India Radio, Firstpost, and has written for The Economic Times and Mumbai Mirror. Occasionally, he records audiobooks and mixes house music.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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