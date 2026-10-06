7 exercises to make the most of the box in a gym

Bulgarian split squats and step-ups

Two different leg exercises, both excellent to work the quadriceps and the glutes. Bulgarian split squats are easily one of the GOAT leg exercises and step-ups are the perfect way to ease into box jumps which will test your explosive strength. For step-ups, place one foot on the top of the box, use your heel to push and drive through to make sure both your feet are on the box. It’s important to not turn this movement into a basic jump, but a seamless controlled movement where the working leg puts in most of the effort. To make this tougher, stack a few weights to increase the height of the box.