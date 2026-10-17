Are we becoming too obsessed with glucose spikes?

Because here is what nobody selling these sensors will tell you—glucose is supposed to move. You eat, it rises, and the insulin hormone brings it down by signalling the body to absorb glucose. This is how the body works. A spike after a meal in a metabolically healthy person is not an alarming event. What matters is not whether the line goes up but how fast it comes back down, and how much insulin your body had to spend to get it there. The sensor shows you the first half of this process and none of the second. Both are essential for good metabolic health.