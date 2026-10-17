Are we becoming too obsessed with glucose spikes?

A 34-year-old walked into my clinic last month with 14 days of glucose graphs on his phone. He had colour-coded them. He wanted to know why a bowl of poha had pushed his glucose reading to 141 mg/dL and whether he should stop eating it forever. I asked him a few other things—whether he had measured his waist, whether he checked his fasting insulin, and did he know if his triglyceride levels were okay. He had no awareness of any of it. He had spent two weeks and a good deal of money watching one number move, without ever considering other factors.
This is what happens when one is obsessed with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). To be fair to the technology, these monitors are useful, and for people on insulin they are close to essential. Even in type 2 diabetes they can be an important tracking tool for a short while, because seeing what a plate of white rice does to you at 4 pm is more persuasive than any lecture I can give.
What the evidence does not support is the idea that a healthy person wearing CGM devise continuously becomes healthier. A review published in the medical journal, JAMA Internal Medicine, in August looked at this question and found no evidence that CGM improves health or prevents disease in people without diabetes. The authors also warned about the thing I see in my consulting room, which is that ordinary fluctuation gets read as damage, and people start restricting food for no good reason.
Because here is what nobody selling these sensors will tell you—glucose is supposed to move. You eat, it rises, and the insulin hormone brings it down by signalling the body to absorb glucose. This is how the body works. A spike after a meal in a metabolically healthy person is not an alarming event. What matters is not whether the line goes up but how fast it comes back down, and how much insulin your body had to spend to get it there. The sensor shows you the first half of this process and none of the second. Both are essential for good metabolic health.
What is metabolic health?
It comprises a number of things including how efficiently your body absorbs food; whether your cells respond to insulin properly; whether fat is being stored where it belongs rather than coating the liver and pancreas; whether your blood pressure and lipid levels fall within the normal range. Insulin resistance—a situation in which your body doesn’t optimally respond to the insulin hormone— is the root cause of most of what we treat as separate diseases. Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, PCOS and much of cardiovascular risks are not isolated issues, but they are interconnected.
Many people with visceral fat look slim, and weight is not a clear marker of who is at risk of these lifestyle diseases. The bathroom scale is unreliable here.