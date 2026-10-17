Are we becoming too obsessed with glucose spikes?

A 34-year-old walked into my clinic last month with 14 days of glucose graphs on his phone. He had colour-coded them. He wanted to know why a bowl of poha had pushed his glucose reading to 141 mg/dL and whether he should stop eating it forever. I asked him a few other things—whether he had measured his waist, whether he checked his fasting insulin, and did he know if his triglyceride levels were okay. He had no awareness of any of it. He had spent two weeks and a good deal of money watching one number move, without ever considering other factors.
A 34-year-old walked into my clinic last month with 14 days of glucose graphs on his phone. He had colour-coded them. He wanted to know why a bowl of poha had pushed his glucose reading to 141 mg/dL and whether he should stop eating it forever. I asked him a few other things—whether he had measured his waist, whether he checked his fasting insulin, and did he know if his triglyceride levels were okay. He had no awareness of any of it. He had spent two weeks and a good deal of money watching one number move, without ever considering other factors.
This is what happens when one is obsessed with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). To be fair to the technology, these monitors are useful, and for people on insulin they are close to essential. Even in type 2 diabetes they can be an important tracking tool for a short while, because seeing what a plate of white rice does to you at 4 pm is more persuasive than any lecture I can give.
This is what happens when one is obsessed with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). To be fair to the technology, these monitors are useful, and for people on insulin they are close to essential. Even in type 2 diabetes they can be an important tracking tool for a short while, because seeing what a plate of white rice does to you at 4 pm is more persuasive than any lecture I can give.
What the evidence does not support is the idea that a healthy person wearing CGM devise continuously becomes healthier. A review published in the medical journal, JAMA Internal Medicine, in August looked at this question and found no evidence that CGM improves health or prevents disease in people without diabetes. The authors also warned about the thing I see in my consulting room, which is that ordinary fluctuation gets read as damage, and people start restricting food for no good reason.
Because here is what nobody selling these sensors will tell you—glucose is supposed to move. You eat, it rises, and the insulin hormone brings it down by signalling the body to absorb glucose. This is how the body works. A spike after a meal in a metabolically healthy person is not an alarming event. What matters is not whether the line goes up but how fast it comes back down, and how much insulin your body had to spend to get it there. The sensor shows you the first half of this process and none of the second. Both are essential for good metabolic health.
What is metabolic health?
It comprises a number of things including how efficiently your body absorbs food; whether your cells respond to insulin properly; whether fat is being stored where it belongs rather than coating the liver and pancreas; whether your blood pressure and lipid levels fall within the normal range. Insulin resistance—a situation in which your body doesn’t optimally respond to the insulin hormone— is the root cause of most of what we treat as separate diseases. Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, PCOS and much of cardiovascular risks are not isolated issues, but they are interconnected.
Many people with visceral fat look slim, and weight is not a clear marker of who is at risk of these lifestyle diseases. The bathroom scale is unreliable here.
The single biggest lever is reducing refined carbohydrate that includes eliminating refined flour, sugar, white rice and the biscuit with evening chai. Not because carbohydrate is evil but because that is the load your insulin has to keep answering.
Eat protein at every meal and opt for the right portion size of eggs, paneer, chicken, fish. Stop fearing fat and include a variety from ghee to butter and olive oil. Do some strength training two or three times a week, because muscle is where glucose goes, and the body of a person with more muscle absorbs food better. Adequate sleep is essential for good metabolic health. Give your body an overnight gap from food. None of this is a hack. It is just biology.
Tracking your health sensibly costs less than a sensor. Take a tape to measure your waist, and watch that number rather than your weight. Ask for fasting insulin alongside fasting glucose, because insulin rises years before sugar does and is the earliest warning you will get. Look at your triglyceride to HDL (high-density lipoprotein) ratio, which tells you more than LDL (low-density lipoprotein) in isolation ever will. The ratio is a veritable signal for insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease risk. Check your liver enzymes , and if there is any suspicion, get an ultrasound. Learn to track your blood pressure at home. Once a week for most people beyond forty, twice if something is off the mark.
Book an appointment with a doctor if your waist gets wider while the weight remains unchanged. Other symptoms include exhaustion an hour after lunch; the appearance of dark velvety skin on the neck or armpits; irregular periods; fatty liver; and HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin ) in the prediabetic range.
My patient still wears his monitor occasionally. But we measured his waist, ran the right blood tests, found early insulin resistance, and got him lifting weights. His poha is now back on the table. And the number that made the difference was not on his phone.
Dr Gagandeep Singh is the founder of Redial Clinic in Delhi, and a specialist in metabolic medicine and diabetes reversal.