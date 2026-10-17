Are we becoming too obsessed with glucose spikes?

A 34-year-old walked into my clinic last month with 14 days of glucose graphs on his phone. He had colour-coded them. He wanted to know why a bowl of poha had pushed his glucose reading to 141 mg/dL and whether he should stop eating it forever. I asked him a few other things—whether he had measured his waist, whether he checked his fasting insulin, and did he know if his triglyceride levels were okay. He had no awareness of any of it. He had spent two weeks and a good deal of money watching one number move, without ever considering other factors.