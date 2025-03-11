A (little) pain is good for you. Here’s why

For 38-year-old Delhi based Amit Mehra, stress had become an unshakable companion. As a senior executive at a multinational firm, his days were a blur of deadlines, meetings, and endless notifications. After work, he would collapse onto the couch, scrolling endlessly on his phone, snacking on comfort foods, and convincing himself he was “relaxing." But the reality was different—his sleep was restless, his patience was wearing thin, and his motivation was plummeting. A turning point came when a friend suggested intermittent fasting and cold showers. “At first, it felt awful," Mehra recalls. “Skipping breakfast made me irritable, and the cold water left me gasping. But within weeks, my focus improved, my stress levels dropped, and I felt an unexpected sense of control over my emotions."

His experience aligns with a growing body of research suggesting that controlled discomfort can help regulate dopamine, stabilize emotions, and enhance mental resilience. But why does it work?

THE SCIENCE OF DISCOMFORT

In today’s world, convenience is king. We have food at our fingertips, entertainment on demand, and climate-controlled environments that ensure we rarely feel too hot or too cold. But this comfort comes at a cost—our brains are not designed for constant ease.

According to Swati Dubey, a counseling psychologist at the department of mental health & behavioural sciences at Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, “The brain thrives on challenges. When we voluntarily expose ourselves to discomfort, whether through fasting, cold showers, or high-intensity exercise, we engage a physiological mechanism called hormesis," she explains. “This is the process where small, controlled doses of stress stimulate adaptation, making us mentally and physically stronger."

Dr. Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatrist at P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai explains that voluntary discomfort teaches the brain to manage stress.

“When we push ourselves through discomfort, we train our minds to stay calm in difficult situations. This has a desensitizing effect on stress and anxiety over time." This is crucial in today’s overstimulated world, where minor inconveniences—slow Wi-Fi, an unread message, a delayed order—trigger frustration. By practicing controlled discomfort, individuals can develop patience, focus, and emotional endurance.

DOPAMINE REGULATION

Our brains are wired to seek dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and motivation. And modern life has created an environment where we are bombarded with quick dopamine hits be it in the form of social media, junk food or binge-watching.

Dr. Kadam Nagpal, head of neuroimmunology at Salubritas Medcentre, New Delhi explains, “The problem with excessive dopamine stimulation is that it disrupts our natural reward system. By engaging in controlled discomfort, we allow our brain to reset. This leads to improved emotional stability and reduces the constant need for instant gratification." Dubey echoes this saying, “When you cut out easy dopamine sources—like sugar, social media, or constant snacking—you allow the brain to function in a more sustainable way. This means fewer mood swings, better focus, and an increased ability to handle stress without immediately seeking external comfort."

For 29-year-old Riya Sharma, a Mumbai-based digital marketing executive, social media had become an addiction. “I was constantly checking my phone, looking for likes and comments. My attention span was short, and I felt anxious all the time." Frustrated with her inability to focus, Sharma turned to HIIT. “At first, it was brutal. My heart raced, my muscles burned, and I wanted to quit. But after a few weeks, I started feeling stronger— mentally and physically. The need to check my phone faded, and I became more present in my daily life." Experts confirm that intense exercise acts as a natural dopamine regulator. “HIIT (High-intensity interval training) workouts create controlled stress, which trains the brain to push through mental fatigue," says Dr. Chavda.

TRAIN THE MIND TO STAY CALM

Beyond dopamine regulation, discomfort-based practices can help people develop emotional endurance. Dr. Chavda notes, “Athletes, military personnel, and even monks use these techniques to enhance mental resilience because by exposing yourself to small, controlled stresses, you train the brain to remain calm under pressure."

Dr. Nagpal further highlights how these practices can help individuals navigate generational and technological shifts. “Younger generations feel immense pressure to keep up with fast-changing trends, leading to anxiety and identity struggles. Controlled discomfort acts as a grounding practice, allowing people to reconnect with themselves and build resilience."

DON'T OVERDO IT

While controlled discomfort has numerous benefits, experts warn against taking it too far. Extreme fasting, excessive cold exposure, or overtraining can lead to health problems. Dubey says, “It’s important to listen to your body. If fasting is making you dizzy, or HIIT is leading to chronic exhaustion, then the stress is no longer beneficial—it’s harmful. You need to challenge yourself without pushing yourself into burnout." Dr. Chavda cautions, “Like anything, balance is key. I’ve seen cases where people become obsessed with these practices to the point that they isolate themselves socially or damage their health. The goal is resilience, not punishment."

Research supports this: prolonged cold exposure can cause hypothermia, extreme fasting may lead to malnutrition, and overtraining can result in hormonal imbalances. The key here is moderation and listening to one’s body. As modern life becomes comfortable yet mentally exhausting, controlled discomfort offers a counterbalance. “Resilience isn’t about avoiding stress—it’s about building the capacity to handle it," says Dubey. For Mehra and Sharma, discomfort was the key to transformation.

“It’s strange," Mehra reflects. “By choosing discomfort, I found clarity, resilience, and even happiness."

IMPROVE TOLERANCE

Here are three physical activities that prove that stepping out of the comfort zone can be good for you.

Cold exposure: Activities such as cold showers or ice baths can lower anxiety and improve mood. “Cold therapy increases the release of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that enhances focus and helps regulate emotions. It also reduces inflammation, which is often linked to depression and anxiety," says counselling psychologist Swati Dubey.

Intermittent fasting: This habit promotes neurogenesis, or the growth of new brain cells. Dubey explains, “Fasting allows the body and brain to detox from constant energy intake. It shifts the body into a mode where it produces new neurons and repairs damaged cells. It makes the brain more resilient to stress."

HIIT Workouts: Exercise releases endorphins and improves serotonin and dopamine balance, which helps maintain a stable mood. High intensity workouts, Dubey notes, train the brain to push through discomfort, thereby, improving our endurance and stress tolerance.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.