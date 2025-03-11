A (little) pain is good for you. Here’s why

For 38-year-old Delhi based Amit Mehra, stress had become an unshakable companion. As a senior executive at a multinational firm, his days were a blur of deadlines, meetings, and endless notifications. After work, he would collapse onto the couch, scrolling endlessly on his phone, snacking on comfort foods, and convincing himself he was “relaxing." But the reality was different—his sleep was restless, his patience was wearing thin, and his motivation was plummeting. A turning point came when a friend suggested intermittent fasting and cold showers. “At first, it felt awful," Mehra recalls. “Skipping breakfast made me irritable, and the cold water left me gasping. But within weeks, my focus improved, my stress levels dropped, and I felt an unexpected sense of control over my emotions."