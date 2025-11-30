Your cookware shapes your food and your health, here's what to know
Tanisha Saxena 6 min read 30 Nov 2025, 03:07 pm IST
Summary
From aluminium pots to PFAS-coated nonstick pans, the vessels we rarely questioned are now at the centre of a health reckoning—driven by new research and rising consumer awareness
Until recently, Bengaluru homemaker Rachna Mehra cooked almost everything in a lightweight aluminium kadai. But rising chatter about overheating and metal leaching pushed her toward cast iron—a switch she describes as “the first time I thought about what my pan is actually doing to the food." In Delhi, 29-year-old bachelor Amit Sharma packed away his aluminium pressure cooker after reading about leaching in acidic foods, choosing stainless steel instead.
