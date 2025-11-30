Your cookware shapes your food and your health, here's what to know

WHEN HEAT, CHEMICALS AND HORMONES COLLIDE

Beyond cancer risk, a parallel line of research looks at endocrine disruption—the ability of certain chemicals to interfere with hormone production, receptors, or metabolism. “Various cookware can contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals," says Dr Saurav Shishir Agrawal, senior consultant – endocrinology & diabetes at Medanta Hospital, Noida. “They alter the normal hormonal levels in our body or inhibit the production or action of endocrine hormones." The most common hormonal casualties, he says, are thyroid hormones, estrogen and androgen pathways, and even cortisol regulation. “A balance of thyroid hormone is most commonly affected by using PFAS substances, and it has been seen that women exposed to PFAS have given birth to offspring with a lower IQ."