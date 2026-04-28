How creative play supercharges your child's brain

As a pediatrician, I spend a lot of time talking to parents about height, weight, sleep and nutrition. Those indicators matter. Yet some of the most important aspects of a child’s development never appear on a growth chart. In the first five years of life, a child’s brain develops at a pace we will never see again. This window lays the foundation not only for academic learning, but for how a child thinks, adapts, regulates emotions and expresses ideas over a lifetime.

At the centre of this rapid growth is creativity. From a medical standpoint, creativity is how young brains make sense of the world. It begins in the crib and on the playroom floor moments that may look simple but are neurologically powerful.

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In today’s urban Indian landscape, this natural development faces new hurdles. Many parents feel pressured by competitive “preschool prep” or limited access to safe, open play spaces in densely populated neighbourhoods. At the same time, excessive screen exposure provides children with pre-packaged imagination, leaving little room for the “What if?” impulse that fuels curiosity and innovation.

Research from the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises that sedentary screen time in early childhood should be replaced with active, creative play to support mental well-being. In clinical practice, this shift can also help reduce anxiety.

In these early years, play is not a break from learning; it is learning. Playtime should include art, sports, or any other form of creative expression. Sensory-rich experiences, feeling the wax of a crayon, mixing colours, stacking blocks activate multiple areas of the brain at once. This kind of engagement strengthens the neural pathways required for problem-solving, focus, and executive function. When creative tools are part of everyday life, imagination becomes natural and self-driven rather than performative.

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Our role as adults is not to direct every outcome, but to guide. When we show children the “right” way to create, we may unintentionally narrow their thinking. By stepping back and offering thoughtful tools within a safe space, we allow intuition to lead. That sense of ownership builds confidence and agency, supporting both long-term learning and emotional health.

By nurturing creativity through accessible tools and the freedom to explore, we are doing more than preparing children for school. We are building essential life skills—resilience, adaptability, communication, and independent thinking that extend far beyond childhood. We are preparing them for life. And in many ways, that may be one of the healthiest starts we can offer.

Ages 18 Months–3 Years • This is a phase of repetition and discovery. Chunky crayons or washable markers encourage free scribbling, which plays a key role in developing hand-eye coordination and early fine motor skills.

• Providing large surfaces and minimal instruction allows children to explore without pressure, ensuring that creativity remains intuitive rather than outcome-driven.

Ages 3–5 Years • As motor control improves, children begin forming shapes and simple figures. Introducing tools like colored pencils can support greater precision and pre-writing readiness.

• Encouraging independent expression, while gently guiding focus, helps build confidence, attention span, and a sense of ownership over their ideas.

In a world that often prioritises outcomes, it is important to remember that in early childhood, the process matters far more than the result. A child’s scribble, however simple, represents exploration, effort, and understanding in motion. As caregivers, when we create environments that value curiosity over correctness, we support not just development, but well-being. Creativity, in its earliest form, is not about producing something perfect it is about giving children the space to think, feel, and grow in their own way.

Dr Nitin Verma is the Director at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, New Delhi.

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