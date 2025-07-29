6 creative minds share their secrets on how to keep the ideas flowing

Defining creativity is tough. A seed of an idea can emerge as a painting as ethereal as Van Gogh’s The Starry Night , a utilitarian safety pin or an ingenious self-driven car. But whether it is creating art or engineering a device, is being creative a talent ingrained in a few lucky ones? The good news is, creativity is a skill that can be developed. Another point to be made here is that having a creative bent of mind is not essential just to enrich your job or pursue a side hustle. Research, in fact, links creativity to happiness and well-being making it an invaluable asset to possess for the sake of it.

Dr Elizabeth Gaufberg, an associate professor of medicine and psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, suggests that practicing or even just interacting with creativity can make us more empathetic, open-minded and sharpen our problem-solving skills. She suggests something as simple as engaging with art to help us tolerate ambiguity and listen to other perspectives. Lounge spoke to six creative minds who know a thing or two about what it takes to keep your brain stimulated and dream up ideas or solutions almost every day.

Also Read | How performance arts can help you build confidence

View Full Image British crime author Peter James (Max Young)

‘BE ABSORBED IN WHAT YOU DO’

Who: Peter James is a British bestselling crime author and the creator of the fictional detective superintendent Roy Grace. The book series (of which Queen Camilla is a fan) was eventually made into the British television crime drama series, Grace. With over 30 fast-paced books and a handful of films to his credit, James views creativity differently.

How I stay creative: From the day I write the first line of a novel to the day I write that last line, I rigidly write a minimum of 1,000 words per day, six days a week, taking Sundays off. It doesn’t matter where in the world I am, I get those words done. The moment I open my screen, find where I am at in the novel I’m writing, and begin typing, I become totally absorbed, to the exclusion of all else. What always helps me in so many different ways is research. In my new novel, The Hawk Is Dead, Queen Camilla is aboard the Royal Train when it derails near Brighton. A key scene is seen through the eyes of the train driver. To write it, I spent a day with Network Rail, learning to drive a train and riding from Brighton to London and back. That experience allowed me to write with authenticity, emotion and vivid detail.

Takeaway: Creativity needs discipline, focus, research and commitment.

View Full Image Author Anuja Chauhan

‘DO NEW THINGS THAT SEEM SCARY’

Who: Anuja Chauhan, bestselling author of Zoya Factor (2008), writes across genres from romance to mystery. Some of her books –Those Pricey Thakur Girls and Club You to Death – have been adapted for television and movies.

How I stay creative: I try to do new things, especially things that scare me a little or are a bit ambitious. One scary thing I did was to swim in the open sea. You get to swim there without waves, sand or grit – just really deep, bobbing water all around. It was exhilarating. I try to learn a new thing, perhaps a musical instrument or a new skill like knitting, painting, baking, salsa dance or Photoshop. Also, being fit is important too. When your body is working hard, your mind goes blank in a wonderful way, which helps you recharge it. By the way, I recently got my Zumba instructor license!

Takeaway: New experiences fuel creativity in you, more so when you are mentally and physically fit.

View Full Image Fine art photographer Cop Shiva

‘KEEP YOUR SENSE OF WONDER ALIVE’

Who: BS Shivaraju, better known as Cop Shiva. A former Karnataka policeman, Shiva is a fine art photographer known for iconic photo series like Being Gandhi that features photographs of a rural school teacher impersonating Gandhi and No Longer a Memory – a Hong Kong Asian Art Public Vote Prize 2023- winning personal narrative featuring staged self-portraits of his mother Gowramma and himself against Andy Warhol-esque wallpaper backgrounds.

How I stay creative: Travelling and meeting all kinds of people has been a huge influence. I am always drawn to the extraordinary stories of ordinary people. Their stories teach me so much. Also, the places I have lived in and the cultures I have grown up with constantly shape my perspective. I observe everything with an open mind and a sense of wonder which keeps my creative energy alive.

Takeaway: Creativity can spark when you meet people from different backgrounds. It comes alive when you nurture a sense of wonder in you.

Also Read | Seeking calm and self-expression through art therapy

View Full Image Multi-disciplinary artist Raghava KK (Nimish Jain)

’APPLY YOUR MIND WITHOUT FEAR’

Who: Raghava KK is a multi-disciplinary artist – cartoonist, painter, sculptor, performance artist; has pioneered digital and interactive media – his children’s iPad book Pop-it (2011) changes storylines on shaking it, his EEG-driven art Mona Lisa 2.0 alters according to the EEG headset wearer’s brainwaves; is a co-collaborator of technology-art hybrids along with his brother Karthik Kalyanaraman; an early pioneer of NFT art in India; and TED speaker.

How I stay creative: When facing a dilemma, conflict or hurdle in life, the answer often lies in applying your mind to get to a unique solution. For that, I suggest turning any ‘WTF’ moment into a ‘How interesting’ situation. Only if you are curious and not fearful, can you solve the issue. Look at the problem you face without any kind of judgment and respond to it. Reframe problems into questions and ask yourself “What if I do this?" By shutting down all voices we can be as creative as we want.

Takeaway: Respond with curiosity rather than fear or judgment. Quiet your inner critic.

View Full Image Meherwan Irani, US-based chef and co-founder of restaurant Chai Pani (Tim Robison)

‘MAKE SPACE FOR CREATIVITY’

Who: US-based chef Meherwan Irani’s flagship restaurant Chai Pani (2009) revolutionized Indian cuisine in America by introducing authentic spice-forward street food. The restaurant was named the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurant in 2022 and Irani himself is a five-time James Beard-nominated chef. He has since opened other restaurants across the south (USA) and a spice brand (Spicewalla) as well.

How I stay creative: Creativity is not an individual exercise. I try to surround myself with creative people. Nothing amps me up more than seeing an old problem in a new light and brainstorming with a group of creative people on how to solve it. You have to make space for creativity. It has to be a structured part of your work day or week. I don’t wait for ideas — I schedule creative sessions with others. Our mantra – ‘Ideas first, practicality later – is my way of not letting anything get in the way of the creative process. I don't let the ‘how’ get in the way of the idea.

Takeaway: Make space for creativity by consistently making time for brainstorming sessions with other creative people. Get the idea first, think of the ‘how’ later.

View Full Image Author and yoga practitioner-teacher Ira Trivedi

‘IDEAS FLOW WITH YOGA & NATURE’

Who: Ira Trivedi is an author and trained yoga practitioner-teacher. Her books explore topics of sexuality, gender, women issues and yoga.

How I stay creative: A steady practice of yoga has helped me throughout my writing career. It does not just work on the body but also on the mind. After doing yoga, your mind gets clear. This is important especially when we are constantly on our phones and social media where so much stuff is always happening. Also, engaging with nature by going on long walks or observing the gentle flow of the river, for instance, helps nurture the creative spark in us.

Takeaway: A holistic practice like yoga or communing with nature can sharpen your ability to see things with a different perspective. These activities also calm you down and enhance your physical and mental wellbeing.

Jayanthi Madhukar is a Bengaluru-based freelance journalist.

Also Read | How to stay creative in an AI-dominated world