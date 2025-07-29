6 creative minds share their secrets on how to keep the ideas flowing
To nurture your creative spark is to nurture your overall wellbeing. Lounge got six well-known personalities to share what they do to always stay creatively inspired
Defining creativity is tough. A seed of an idea can emerge as a painting as ethereal as Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, a utilitarian safety pin or an ingenious self-driven car. But whether it is creating art or engineering a device, is being creative a talent ingrained in a few lucky ones? The good news is, creativity is a skill that can be developed. Another point to be made here is that having a creative bent of mind is not essential just to enrich your job or pursue a side hustle. Research, in fact, links creativity to happiness and well-being making it an invaluable asset to possess for the sake of it.