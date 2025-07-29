6 creative minds share their secrets on how to keep the ideas flowing

How I stay creative: From the day I write the first line of a novel to the day I write that last line, I rigidly write a minimum of 1,000 words per day, six days a week, taking Sundays off. It doesn’t matter where in the world I am, I get those words done. The moment I open my screen, find where I am at in the novel I’m writing, and begin typing, I become totally absorbed, to the exclusion of all else. What always helps me in so many different ways is research. In my new novel, The Hawk Is Dead, Queen Camilla is aboard the Royal Train when it derails near Brighton. A key scene is seen through the eyes of the train driver. To write it, I spent a day with Network Rail, learning to drive a train and riding from Brighton to London and back. That experience allowed me to write with authenticity, emotion and vivid detail.