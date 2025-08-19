How the pursuit of perfection is making teenagers angsty

Teena seems to be living the dream. A 17-year-old International Baccalaureate (IB) student in Mumbai, she juggles academic brilliance with extracurricular polish. Her Instagram is filled with curated shots of European vacations, perfect latte art, and smiling selfies. She speaks confidently in school assemblies about mental health and gender identity. On paper, she’s the blueprint for success. But behind the filtered images and honour roll certificates, Teena is unravelling. She has panic attacks at night. She zones out during conversations. Her emotional numbness runs so deep that, in therapy, she struggles to name how she feels. “My parents are proud of me," she says, “but I feel like I’ll stop existing in their eyes if I’m not the best." She has never told them about the panic. “They’d probably just hire a better tutor." This isn’t an anomaly. It’s a pattern.