Can two cups of curd a week help keep ‘sugar’ at bay?
This staple in the Indian diet has been found to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, a claim the US FDA approves
Indians are no strangers to fermented food. Be it dosas, idlis, mor kuzhumbu, koozh and more from the south of the Aravali range or dhoklas, jalebis, bhaturas, lona illish, khamiri roti and other delicacies from the north. While most of these fermented foods are made from pulses, lentils, meat products and milk, one unifying fermented product that appears in different Indian cuisines is curd aka yogurt. Every occasion demands that cup of curd at the end of a meal. Traditionally associated with health benefits, now, there is new science that backs these claims.