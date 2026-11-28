In the hyper-focussed realm of women’s health, the term cycle syncing has become a catchphrase. It implies tailoring one’s diet, fitness and daily routines to align with the different phases of the menstrual cycle. Practitioners of this trend swap pasta for sweet potato, trade heavy weights for a slow yoga flow, and say no to that second coffee in the luteal phase. Then they switch to heavy-duty cardio and a high protein diet in the follicular phase.
This level of detailing and effort is demanding for most. Despite repetitive patterns, there’s no saying that each phase will be the same month-on-month. Experts say it is better to be aware of the body without turning every week in the menstrual cycle into a project. Across the month, female hormones, mainly oestrogen and progesterone, fluctuate, and these changes affect appetite, energy, sleep and mood. But the effects aren’t identical for everyone, and these symptoms don’t follow a perfectly predictable timetable.
“Science has not established a standard routine that works for every woman,” says Dr Navina Singh, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai. While hormonal changes may influence how someone feels, research on exercise performance that aligns with the menstrual cycle has produced mixed findings.
Dr Kranthi Shilpa, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, points out that feeling well depends on the basics—sleep, diet, stress, fitness and overall health. A woman may feel energetic one month and struggle with fatigue or cramps during the same menstrual phase in the next. There is no universal rule that dictates how every woman should feel or function during a particular week of the menstrual cycle. The trend of cycle syncing picked up on social media, and the trouble starts when this information is treated as an universal prescription without context.
Food is one area where social media advise becomes particularly evident. From eating specific foods during different phases to avoiding certain ingredients altogether, cycle-syncing advice often comes with a set of dietary rules. But how much of this is actually necessary?
Appetite can increase during the luteal phase, the period between ovulation and menstruation. “There may be a biological component to it, as studies suggest that food intake can increase during the luteal phase, although this does not happen to everyone,” says Singh. Hormonal shifts, changes in sleep and mood can also influence what and how much you eat, she adds.
The important thing, however, is not to turn this observation into another set of dietary rules. Rather than following a different menu for every phase, Diyuti Suri, Senior Dietician at CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, advises, “Eat a small portion of what you actually feel like indulging in, alongside your regular meals.” Her plate rule: “Half the plate should be vegetables, a quarter protein and the remaining quarter whole grains.” Add fruit or nuts between meals, stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals, she says. The idea is to follow this diet consistently.
Her advice forms the base of a healthy diet, it can be tweaked to ease symptoms during heavy flow by adding iron-rich foods, leafy greens and eggs. If bloating bothers you, go easy on salty snacks and caffeine, Suri recommends.
Women who workout regularly can choose to not switch up their routine every week. Shilpa says there is “no strong scientific evidence” that women should lift weights in one phase and switch to yoga in another. Heavy lifting or high-intensity workouts are not automatically unsafe at any particular stage. “Many women can continue training as usual throughout the month,” she says.
The better approach is to pay attention to how you feel. If cramps, fatigue or heavy bleeding make exercise uncomfortable, reduce the intensity or take a rest day. “After all, exercise should support health and well-being, not become another source of stress,” adds Shilpa.
So, should you cycle sync? Yes, but on your terms. Notice your body, but don’t follow a chart without discernment. If you feel a bit slower or crampier before your period, ease off. As Singh points out, there’s a difference between responding to a pattern you’ve noticed in your body and letting trendy social media advise dictate what you can do on any given week.