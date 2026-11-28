Dr Kranthi Shilpa, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, points out that feeling well depends on the basics—sleep, diet, stress, fitness and overall health. A woman may feel energetic one month and struggle with fatigue or cramps during the same menstrual phase in the next. There is no universal rule that dictates how every woman should feel or function during a particular week of the menstrual cycle. The trend of cycle syncing picked up on social media, and the trouble starts when this information is treated as an universal prescription without context.