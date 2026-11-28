This level of detailing and effort is demanding for most. Despite repetitive patterns, there’s no saying that each phase will be the same month-on-month. Experts say it is better to be aware of the body without turning every week in the menstrual cycle into a project. Across the month, female hormones, mainly oestrogen and progesterone, fluctuate, and these changes affect appetite, energy, sleep and mood. But the effects aren’t identical for everyone, and these symptoms don’t follow a perfectly predictable timetable.