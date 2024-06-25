Want to master yoga? Practice daily, say yoga gurus
SummaryOnce a year for Yoga Day isn’t the only time to twist yourself into asanas. Lounge asked four yoga practitioners to share their daily yoga rituals, and a few they’d recommend to a yoga novice
Every June, International Yoga Day passes in a flurry of excitement, as it did on Friday, nudging everyone—from strict adherent to reluctant exerciser—to crunch and twist themselves into knots to reap it’s benefits... for just that one day. Instead of being a reluctant exerciser who leaves the yoga mat in a corner, waiting to be dusted until next year, we asked a few experts to suggest ways to incorporate yoga into a daily routine. While the idea of doing elaborate asanas may seem intimidating, there are simple practices you can follow, if you have the interest. Lounge asked four yoga practitioners and trainers to share their daily yoga rituals, and a few they’d recommend to a yoga novice.
‘Yoga gave me this magical second life’
– Anshuka Parwani, certified yoga and wellness expert and founder, Anshuka Yoga, Mumbai
How my journey into yoga began: I used to be a pilot and a near-fatal accident had left me immobile with multiple fractures. I was bedridden for long and that’s when yoga came to me as therapy. It really transformed my life and gave me this magical second life. I love how beautiful this practice is and every philosophy of yoga resonates with me. It’s such a great pathway of life and I have, over the years, gotten hooked to exploring different yoga styles and philosophies. I also knew that I wanted to share this knowledge with as many people as I can.