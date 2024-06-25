Want to master yoga? Practice daily, say yoga gurus

Daily practice(s) I’d recommend to beginners: The key is to be consistent. It helps to have a set sequence that allows you to commit to a daily yoga practice. Start with baby steps and slowly build up your strength and flexibility. Avoid over pushing the body and listen to all the signals it gives you. Stepping back when you need to is an important action that a beginner should be ready to take. It further helps to select a book on yoga philosophy that will guide you in understanding the science and thought behind what you are practicing. I highly suggest joining an online or offline yoga class to keep yourself focused and motivated. A class provides structure, guidance, and a sense of community, making it easier to stay committed to your practice.