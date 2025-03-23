Dairy, whey, and sugar overload: Are they behind your acne?
SummaryFrom dairy dilemmas to sugar struggles, Lounge talks to experts to unravel the food-acne connection and guide you towards skin-friendly choices
Ever stared at a stubborn pimple in the mirror, wondering, “Why me?" While genetics and hormones play a role, your diet might be a culprit too. That creamy latte, protein shake, or sugary treat could be fuelling your breakouts. The seemingly innocent kitchen staples of dairy, whey, and sugar have causative links to acne. Lounge spoke to experts to discover how these dietary elements trigger inflammation, spike insulin levels, and disrupt hormonal balance, creating the perfect storm for acne.