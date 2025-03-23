Dairy, whey, and sugar overload: Are they behind your acne?

LIMIT INTAKE

Understanding the culprits is just the first step. Now, how much is too much? Navigating the delicate balance between enjoying these foods and maintaining clear skin requires a closer look at recommended consumption levels. Sheikh recommends restricting dairy to 1-2 servings per week, preferably fermented options like Greek yoghurt or kefir, which have probiotics beneficial for gut and skin health. As far as whey protein is concerned, he suggests eliminating it if your skin is acne-prone, and for others, limit it to 1-2 servings per week and monitor skin conditions. Sugar should be limited to beverages such as tea, coffee, or summer coolers.