How dating apps are leading to emotional burnout in the ENM community

By the time Mira (name changed) matched with her 150th person on Feeld (a dating app for those interested in ethical non-monogamy), she no longer felt curious, but, just numb. What started two years ago as a way to explore ethical non-monogamy (ENM) with her primary partner had become a blur of awkward conversations, ghostings, and mismatched intentions. “It felt like auditioning for something I didn’t even want to be cast in anymore," she said. “Like I had to sell this curated version of openness that didn’t even feel like mine."

Mira is not alone. Across ENM communities, especially among queer, neurodivergent, and trauma-conscious users, there’s a growing undercurrent of emotional fatigue. On the surface, platforms like Feeld and Pure promise what traditional dating apps can’t: space for multiplicity, exploration, and conscious relating. But behind the curated profiles and kink-friendly tags, many users are quietly burning out.

WIPE CULTURE MEETS ENM

Arjun (name changed), a 33-year-old visual artist, based in Mumbai describes his journey through ENM dating apps as “a slow erosion of hope." What began as excitement to meet like-minded individuals quickly turned transactional. “I got tired of being someone’s ‘first non-monogamous experience’ or their ‘try-poly for a weekend’ fantasy. There was no depth. Just more profiles, more pings, and less connection."

Apps like Feeld may have been built for people like Arjun and Mira – those seeking relationships beyond monogamy, with explicit communication and boundaries. But their lived experiences suggest a different reality: one where the same systems that constrict monogamy are simply repackaged under the banner of freedom.

“Most dating apps, even the supposedly open-minded ones, are still engineered like slot machines," says Dr Aman Bhonsle, a consulting psychotherapist in Mumbai. “Gamified, performative, and designed to spike dopamine. The promise is a genuine connection, but the reality often feels like a social auction." For ENM users, this mismatch cuts particularly deep. Unlike casual monogamous users, who may be swiping to findthe one, ENM users are often managing multiple emotional ecosystems. When these are built on shaky, shallow app interactions, the result is a sense of relational whiplash: too many people, too few anchors.

“Monogamous users usually burn out from not finding one stable bond," Bhonsle adds. “ENM users often burn out from too many shallow ones."

THE MYTH OF LIMITLESS CONNECTIONS

Dating fatigue isn’t unique to ENM, but its shape is distinct. For those practicing ethical non-monogamy, the illusion of endless choice often backfires. “It’s like a buffet," says psychotherapist Sanjana Prasad, based in Bengaluru. “At first, the variety seems exciting. But after grazing endlessly, you realise you’ve consumed a lot without actually feeling nourished."

While apps serve up endless “options," what’s often missing is resonance. As Prasad explains, “Our attachment systems thrive on attunement, not volume. When every interaction feels fleeting, the nervous system doesn’t register safety or connection. Just noise." For Arjun, this emotional void came with creeping self-doubt. “I began questioning if I was asking for too much by wanting honest conversations or emotional care in these dynamics. Everyone claimed to be open, but it felt like a performance, like ENM cosplay."

Both therapists agree that performative openness is one of the most corrosive forces in today’s ENM dating culture. “Many people enter ENM trying to sidestep the emotional baggage of monogamy," Bhonsle explains. “But they end up colliding with a new kind of overwhelm: chronic comparison, attachment confusion, and emotional fatigue."

Prasad echoes this, pointing out how even in ENM circles, people can find themselves trapped in new sets of expectations. “There’s often pressure to conform to a particular way of ‘doing ENM.’ If your version doesn’t match the dominant script, often hyper-sexualized and low on emotional accountability, you feel out of place."

This dissonance between what people say ENM is and how they actually engage with it creates emotional confusion. “It’s like I was constantly gaslighting myself," Mira says. “Thinking maybeI’m the one doing it wrong for wanting depth, safety, or softness."

WHEN VULNERABLE IDENTITIES MEET FRAGILE ECOSYSTEMS

For users navigating ENM alongside other layered identities such as queer, neurodivergent, trauma-impacted: the emotional cost is even steeper. “As a queer woman, I expected ENM to be liberating," Mira recalls. “But instead, I found myself having to explain my boundaries constantly, or worse, having them ignored." Repeated objectification or shallow engagement can start to warp a person’s understanding of what ENM is supposed to feel like.

“If all you’re offered is performativity or consumption," Prasad says, “you start to internalise that as the norm. Over time, it chips away at your sense of self and belonging." Bhonsle highlights how those with attachment trauma or neurodivergent patterns may particularly struggle with ENM in the app world. “Fast-paced ambiguity and ghosting can be deeply triggering. Without clear relational scaffolding, these users often spiral into self-blame or emotional dysregulation."

Another common theme among ENM users is the experience of being reduced to a function: a kink, a dynamic, a role to be filled. “Sometimes it felt like people were ‘shopping’ for a third to plug into their pre-written fantasy," Arjun says. “I wasn’t a person, just a variable in someone else’s storyline."

This kind of objectification can be subtle. It may show up in the way someone frames their availability, their lack of follow-through, or the casual dismissal of emotional needs. But its impact is cumulative. “Eventually," Bhonsle explains, “you’re not just being objectified by others but you start doing it to yourself. Softening your truth, downplaying your needs, performing a version of yourself that keeps you in the game."

GO SLOW, SEEK REAL CONNECTIONS

If dating apps are structured to reward surface-level interaction, what’s the alternative? Prasad suggests that part of the answer lies in reclaiming slowness and groundedness. “Therapy helps, yes, but so does community care, nervous system regulation, and reflective solitude. ENM is noisy. You need spaces where your whole self can exist without explanation."

Community – be it real, relational, accountable community – is key. But so is discernment. “Not all ENM spaces are created equal," she says. “The goal isn’t just finding people who share the label, but those who also share your values."

For Arjun, the turning point was pulling back from apps entirely and seeking connection through local, in-person ENM meetups. “It’s slower, more awkward, but way more real." Mira, too, has taken a step back. “I’ve learned to listen to my nervous system more than someone’s bio. If it doesn’t feel safe or nourishing, I don’t care how ‘conscious’ they say they are."

The promise of ENM was never ease. It was never abundance. It was truth, autonomy, and emotional responsibility. But in trying to digitize it, we’ve lost some of its nuance. “ENM requires a kind of emotional infrastructure that most dating apps don’t support," Bhonsle says. “They’re wired for novelty, not depth."

Perhaps the next evolution of ENM isn’t in better technology, but in better conversations. More honest narratives. And the courage to say:I’m tired of pretending this is working when it’s not. Until then, users like Mira and Arjun will keep carving out their own slow, messy, imperfect paths, one honest connection at a time.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

