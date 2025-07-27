How dating apps are leading to emotional burnout in the ENM community
Divya Naik 5 min read 27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
For individuals who are ethically non-monogamous, seeking relationships ends up being a superficial exercise, which can have a toll on their emotional and mental health
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
By the time Mira (name changed) matched with her 150th person on Feeld (a dating app for those interested in ethical non-monogamy), she no longer felt curious, but, just numb. What started two years ago as a way to explore ethical non-monogamy (ENM) with her primary partner had become a blur of awkward conversations, ghostings, and mismatched intentions. “It felt like auditioning for something I didn’t even want to be cast in anymore," she said. “Like I had to sell this curated version of openness that didn’t even feel like mine."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story