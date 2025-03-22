Looking for a date? Head to a run club
SummarySpeed dating gets a whole new meaning as run clubs and sports hubs become the new hunting ground for singles
Tejaswini Nair, a product manager in Bengaluru, was in a bad place last November after she lost her dog within months of ending a long relationship. A friend asked her to come for a Singles Day run organised by global sports brand Puma and dating app Bumble in Bengaluru that month. “I needed some stimulus to snap out of the funk and was curious to find out who and how many actually show up at 7am on a Sunday for a run," says Nair, 29. There were 300 participants for the run that was followed by a mixer, which included speed-dating, breakfast and games. Looking at the bright side, Nair, for whom fitness is an integral aspect of life, says, “Even though I didn’t end up meeting anyone interesting, I got some exercise and had fun."