Looking for a date? Head to a run club

According to global data from Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2024, “gym" was one of the most popular interests among Indian users, reflecting a growing trend of people seeking partners who share their lifestyle and hobbies. Spotting the trend, brands as well as apps have moved quickly to create events and experiences to connect and engage with their target audiences in real time in real life. That was the rationale for Puma to partner with Bumble for the Bengaluru Singles Run, says Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing and associate director, Puma India. The partnership continues as more running-based mixers are in the pipeline this year. In time for Valentine’s Day, the Singles Run came to Mumbai on 15 February and a similar run is planned for Delhi later this year. Not one to be left out of the party, Tinder organised The Move On Game, a pickleball-driven mixer, a ticketed event with live music, food and drinks, in Delhi on 9 February.