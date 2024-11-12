8 myths about ADHD and how to handle it

Myth#1: ADHD is just a childhood disorder.

Fact: ADHD is a lifelong condition that often extends into adulthood.

One of the most pervasive myths is that ADHD is merely a phase of childhood that one outgrows it. Dr. Damanjit Kaur, psychiatrist at Faith Hospital, Chandigarh, explains that this often leaves adults undiagnosed and unsupported. “Adults with untreated ADHD face significant challenges in relationships, work and personal well-being," she says. Research indicates that 60% of children diagnosed with ADHD continue to experience symptoms into adulthood. Dr. Shambhavi Jaiman and Dr. Samir Parikh from the department of Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, Gurugram, add that recognizing ADHD in adults is crucial because their challenges can manifest differently, impacting aspects like time management, decision-making and emotional regulation. When symptoms are left unmanaged, adults with ADHD may develop secondary issues like anxiety or depression.

Myth#2: ADHD is simply a lack of focus. Fact: ADHD affects multiple aspects of executive function, including impulsivity, hyperactivity and emotional regulation. "ADHD is not just about being unfocused," says Dr. Aarushi Dewan, consultant psychologist at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi. "It includes symptoms like impulsiveness, hyperactivity and difficulty with self-regulation, which impact many areas of daily life." Dr. Alok Kulkarni, senior consultant psychiatrist of Manas Institute of Mental Health, Hubbali, Karnataka, elaborates that ADHD includes difficulties with executive function that can affect organisation, time management and emotional stability. This can lead to chronic lateness, missed deadlines and feelings of frustration.

Myth#3: ADHD is caused by poor parenting or diet. Fact: ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder primarily rooted in genetics, although environmental factors can exacerbate symptoms. ADHD is often attributed to poor parenting or lifestyle choices, but that couldn’t be further from the truth," says Dewan. ADHD has a strong genetic basis, with studies linking it to prenatal factors such as maternal smoking or low birth weight. Parenting style or diet may influence behaviour but do not cause ADHD. This myth can lead to unnecessary shame and guilt for families, further stigmatising ADHD as a behavioural problem rather than a neurological one. In truth, ADHD stems from neurodevelopmental differences in the brain’s structure and function, making it essential to understand it as a legitimate medical condition rather than a parenting flaw.

Myth#4: People with ADHD cannot focus on anything. Fact: ADHD can include periods of intense focus, or hyperfocus, on tasks that capture personal interest. Hyperfocus is a phenomenon commonly observed in people with ADHD, where they become deeply engrossed in a task, sometimes to the point of losing track of time and surroundings. “This intense focus can be confusing to others, who may assume the person is being selective with their attention," explains Pragati Goyal, clinical psychologist at LISSUN, a Delhi-based mental health platform. Parikh explains that hyperfocus is “not a sign of selective attention but rather a neurological characteristic of ADHD that can be both beneficial and challenging." The ability to concentrate intensely may help individuals excel in certain fields, especially those requiring creative or problem-solving skills.

Myth#5: ADHD is rare. Fact: ADHD is more common than many realise, and underdiagnosed. According to Kaur, ADHD prevalence in children ranges from 6% to 12% in India, while it remains underdiagnosed in adults due to misconceptions and lack of awareness. “The common myth that ADHD is overdiagnosed fails to acknowledge how frequently ADHD symptoms go unrecognised, particularly in those whose symptoms are less visible," Kaur notes. Jaiman emphasises that many adults seeking treatment for anxiety or depression may actually meet the criteria for ADHD. This misdiagnosis is a consequence of limited awareness among healthcare professionals, who may attribute symptoms to personality flaws rather than a neurodevelopmental disorder.

Myth#6: ADHD is a lack of will-power or discipline. Fact: ADHD is a disorder involving complex neurological differences, not a lack of motivation. Jaiman stresses that ADHD is rooted in genetic and neurological factors that affect brain structure and neurotransmitter function. “People with ADHD are not lazy or undisciplined," she clarifies. “The brain processes information differently, which impacts one’s ability to organise, focus and control impulses." This misunderstanding can lead to self-blame and feelings of inadequacy among those with ADHD. Recognizing it as a neurodevelopmental condition helps dispel the notion that it’s merely a character flaw or a matter of willpower, encouraging a more supportive approach to treatment and management.

Myth#7: ADHD only causes behavioral issues. Fact: ADHD affects executive functions and emotional regulation, impacting life far beyond behaviour alone. “ADHD goes well beyond visible behaviors," says Dr. Kulkarni. In adults, symptoms like impulsivity can manifest in subtle ways, such as impulse buying or sudden career shifts. Emotional dysregulation is another key but lesser-known symptom, often resulting in mood swings, frustration, and rejection sensitivity. Dr. Kaur explains that individuals with ADHD also struggle with executive function, which involves skills such as planning, organizing, and managing tasks. These underlying issues can cause challenges in both personal and professional settings, underscoring that ADHD is not solely about hyperactivity or inattentiveness.

Myth#8: Medication is the only treatment for ADHD. Fact: ADHD management often benefits from a multi-faceted approach, including behavioural therapy, lifestyle changes and medication. “Medication can be effective, but it’s not the only option," says Goyal. While stimulants like Ritalin and Adderall are commonly prescribed, many patients benefit from combining medication with therapy, psychoeducation and structured routines. Dewan explains that evidence-based techniques such as the token economy system have proven particularly helpful for children with ADHD. “This system rewards positive behaviour, helping children with ADHD to learn to focus and manage their impulses." Kaur stresses that ADHD management and treatment should be personalised as one approach does not work for everyone.

ADHD is a complex, lifelong disorder that affects many aspects of an individual’s life. Dewan emphasises the importance of early diagnosis, explaining that “intervention in childhood can reduce long-term challenges." Goyal adds that proper treatment, including behavioural therapy and medication, allows individuals to manage symptoms and lead fulfilling lives. Debunking myths is one step to help recognise the realities of ADHD.

Divya Naik is a Mumbai-based journalist and writer.