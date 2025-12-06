Don't ignore your fitness routine during a busy December. Here are 5 great quick workouts for you
The last few weeks of December are always a busy time, what with wrapping up your work for the year and partying. Don't let your fitness become a casualty to this schedule. Here are five quick workouts you can do everyday
It’s the last month of the year and with it comes a cramped work and social calendar, and a regular fitness routine can become the first casualty during a busy December. That means having to skip gym a lot more than usual, but there are ways to make up for it with a solid collection of workout videos to take you through the last few weeks of 2025.
All the workouts of this month have been posted in 2025, and are all 30 minutes long so that it can fit into a day depending on how much time is available to exercise. Some workouts have light dumbbells in case you have access to them.