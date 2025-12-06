30-minute weighted mobility with EDR Fitness

This is one of my favourite online workouts. Mobility is one of the most important parts of fitness but it is necessary to start loading weights in this kind of work too. This means working on mobility and strengthening at the same time. EDR Fitness released this video three months ago and I’ve done it twice a month at least. Choose your weight of choice and do this in the gym as well, so that you can play with how much weight can be used. They recommend one heavy pair and one light pair of dumbbells. There are three circuits of four exercises with 30 seconds rest between the circuits. And the work is for 40 seconds on and 20 seconds off. The exercises are brilliant: from split squats and weighted supine angels to kneeling shoulder circles and loaded hamstring walks.