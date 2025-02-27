Decoding depression: Why it’s not just a crisis of the mind
SummaryDepression isn’t just a battle of the mind but a complex interplay of gut health, inflammation, hormones, and lifestyle. To manage the crisis, understanding these deeper connections is crucial
Depression is often seen as a disorder of the mind, an emotional and psychological struggle that can be managed with therapy and medication. But emerging research suggests it is far more complex. Depression is not just a chemical imbalance; it is deeply intertwined with our physical health, lifestyle choices, and even societal pressures. As more people find themselves grappling with persistent low moods, fatigue, and a sense of detachment, it is time to look beyond the mind and consider how the entire body and modern life contributes to this growing crisis.