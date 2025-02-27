Decoding depression: Why it’s not just a crisis of the mind

The conversation around depression needs to shift. While seeking professional help is essential, we must also recognize that healing involves the entire body, not just the mind. By addressing sleep, nutrition, movement, and stress management, we can create a more sustainable and compassionate approach to mental well-being. Depression is real, but so is the possibility of holistic healing. One that acknowledges the intricate connection between the body and the mind. Rather than treating symptoms in isolation, we must adopt a more holistic view of mental health, one that respects the body as an integral part of emotional well-being.