The world may still be grappling with a latent fear of artificial intelligence (AI) but well-known author and new-age guru Deepak Chopra sees huge potential in tapping its powers for holistic well-being. In An Optimistic Conversation with AI, an article published on his website, www.deepakchopra.com, he writes “...AI in its present flawed state is quite capable of acting in the role of research assistant, therapist, confidant, and guru. You can even prompt it by saying, “You are my confidant" or “Talk to me as if you are a trained psychologist. The advantages of using AI in these roles are multiple. You can ask as many questions as you want and count on being heard." Chopra’s new book, Digital Dharma, explores how ‘AI can elevate spiritual intelligence and personal wellbeing’. But that’s not the newsy bit.