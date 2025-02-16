Designer smiles to AI tools, dental trends you can’t miss this year

Recent innovations in dentistry have not only redefined the dental experience but have also established new benchmarks in terms of the level of precision and personalisation that clients can expect. This is significant because today, an individual’s smile is the cornerstone of their personal brand. It can make a considerable impact on their persona and confidence. With technology becoming increasingly sophisticated and treatments more nuanced, the key trends for this year revolve around subtle transformations and enhanced convenience.

Thinner, natural-looking veneers: Veneers offer a quicker, easier and foolproof means of modifying the appearance of clients’ teeth. This has led to clients increasingly opting for them, in recent years. In 2025, ultra-thin veneers that offer an even more natural look are gaining popularity. These veneers (which require minimal tooth preparation), preserve a larger portion of the natural tooth structure. They can seamlessly cover up imperfections such as discolouration and chipping.

Precision printing: The application of 3D printing technology can make treatments faster and more precise than ever before. In addition to quicker turnaround times for typically labour-intensive processes such as custom crowns and aligners, 3D printing and with precision allows for several procedures to be completed in a single sitting.

Whiter, lighter and brighter: Teeth whitening treatments now come in several forms, including LED light whitening that accelerates the bleaching process, dentist-designed home kits, and formulas that eschew hydrogen peroxide for clients with sensitive teeth and gums.

Designer smiles that go miles: Dentists around the world are further democratising the smile design process by using groundbreaking Digital Smile Design technology to enable clients to be active participants in the design process. This technology enables clients to view the final outcome of their treatment and make a completely informed decision before committing to the process.

Greener and cleaner appointments: The emphasis on sustainability has led to dentists introducing more eco-friendly materials in their practice. Biocompatibility too is another criteria that is influencing the choice of dental products. From crowns and veneers to composite resins that completely eliminate the use of harmful chemicals, dentistry this year is much more environmentally focused.

AI with a human touch: The integration of AI tools is helping to further streamline the process of diagnosis and treatment, and also facilitate smoother consultations. AI tools can better analyse facial symmetry to produce more aesthetically pleasing outcomes, and help customise treatment plans in keeping with clients’ requirements.

Minimally invasive therapies: To further enhance comfort and efficiency for clients, dentists are embracing minimally invasive processes such as micro-abrasion and air abrasion. Such procedures also help to reduce the discomfort and recovery time associated with common dental procedures.

This year, the overarching themes for dentistry reflect a renewed acknowledgement of natural-looking results and a holistic approach that accords equal emphasis to oral health and appearance. The mindful integration of cutting-edge technology is elevating dentistry to new heights, and offering clients safer, more accessible and convenient ways to smile with health and confidence.

This article was authored by Dr. Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon at Dentzz Dental, Mumbai.

Also read: Why fitness coach Raj Ganpath keeps his health advice simple