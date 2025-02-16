Explore

Designer smiles to AI tools, dental trends you can’t miss this year

Team Lounge 2 min read 16 Feb 2025, 03:00 PM IST
The overarching themes for dentistry this year place equal emphasis on oral health and appearance. (Unsplash/Daniel Frank)
The overarching themes for dentistry this year place equal emphasis on oral health and appearance. (Unsplash/Daniel Frank)

Summary

With dental technology becoming increasingly sophisticated, innovations in dentistry this year revolve around subtle transformations and enhanced convenience 

Recent innovations in dentistry have not only redefined the dental experience but have also established new benchmarks in terms of the level of precision and personalisation that clients can expect. This is significant because today, an individual’s smile is the cornerstone of their personal brand. It can make a considerable impact on their persona and confidence. With technology becoming increasingly sophisticated and treatments more nuanced, the key trends for this year revolve around subtle transformations and enhanced convenience. 

Also read: Are stress and anxiety damaging your teeth?

Thinner, natural-looking veneers: Veneers offer a quicker, easier and foolproof means of modifying the appearance of clients’ teeth. This has led to clients increasingly opting for them, in recent years. In 2025, ultra-thin veneers that offer an even more natural look are gaining popularity. These veneers (which require minimal tooth preparation), preserve a larger portion of the natural tooth structure. They can seamlessly cover up imperfections such as discolouration and chipping.

Precision printing: The application of 3D printing technology can make treatments faster and more precise than ever before. In addition to quicker turnaround times for typically labour-intensive processes such as custom crowns and aligners, 3D printing and with precision allows for several procedures to be completed in a single sitting.

Whiter, lighter and brighter: Teeth whitening treatments now come in several forms, including LED light whitening that accelerates the bleaching process, dentist-designed home kits, and formulas that eschew hydrogen peroxide for clients with sensitive teeth and gums.

Designer smiles that go miles: Dentists around the world are further democratising the smile design process by using groundbreaking Digital Smile Design technology to enable clients to be active participants in the design process. This technology enables clients to view the final outcome of their treatment and make a completely informed decision before committing to the process.

Also read: Trend watch: The triggers that pushed India’s fitness movement

Greener and cleaner appointments: The emphasis on sustainability has led to dentists introducing more eco-friendly materials in their practice. Biocompatibility too is another criteria that is influencing the choice of dental products. From crowns and veneers to composite resins that completely eliminate the use of harmful chemicals, dentistry this year is much more environmentally focused.

AI with a human touch: The integration of AI tools is helping to further streamline the process of diagnosis and treatment, and also facilitate smoother consultations. AI tools can better analyse facial symmetry to produce more aesthetically pleasing outcomes, and help customise treatment plans in keeping with clients’ requirements.

Minimally invasive therapies: To further enhance comfort and efficiency for clients, dentists are embracing minimally invasive processes such as micro-abrasion and air abrasion. Such procedures also help to reduce the discomfort and recovery time associated with common dental procedures.

This year, the overarching themes for dentistry reflect a renewed acknowledgement of natural-looking results and a holistic approach that accords equal emphasis to oral health and appearance. The mindful integration of cutting-edge technology is elevating dentistry to new heights, and offering clients safer, more accessible and convenient ways to smile with health and confidence. 

This article was authored by Dr. Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon at Dentzz Dental, Mumbai. 

Also read: Why fitness coach Raj Ganpath keeps his health advice simple

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue