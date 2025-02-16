Designer smiles to AI tools, dental trends you can’t miss this year
SummaryWith dental technology becoming increasingly sophisticated, innovations in dentistry this year revolve around subtle transformations and enhanced convenience
Recent innovations in dentistry have not only redefined the dental experience but have also established new benchmarks in terms of the level of precision and personalisation that clients can expect. This is significant because today, an individual’s smile is the cornerstone of their personal brand. It can make a considerable impact on their persona and confidence. With technology becoming increasingly sophisticated and treatments more nuanced, the key trends for this year revolve around subtle transformations and enhanced convenience.