How to deal with the pain of desk injuries

Stiff backs, frozen shoulders, niggling pain in the neck and chronic numbness in the hands are emerging as some of the most common injuries for office workers. These conditions cut across age groups, occupations and income levels in a way few conditions do. Such issues creep up slowly through repetitive strain.
Studies in India reflect the same trend, with neck and lower back pain coming up most frequently among people in desk jobs, says Dr Navita Purohit Vyas, head of pain and palliative medicine and consultant for rehabilitation medicine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Office furniture, modern working conditions that involve spending hours in front of a computer and sedentary lifestyles are among the causes responsible for these back, neck and shoulder issues, say healthcare experts.
The main causes of these injuries stem from a combination of poor equipment ergonomics and prolonged static behaviour, says Dr Rahul Gupta, senior director and head of department of the department for neuro and spine surgery, Fortis hospital, Noida.
These injuries are often caused by improper equipment setup. Mismatched heights of chairs, tables and screens lead to constant neck and back bending that compromise musculoskeletal health. Incorrect hand and foot placement, lack of proper arm support on the desk or foot support on the ground puts unnecessary strain on joints. Most importantly, given the sedentary nature of modern office jobs, there is a lack of movement through the day leading to employees rarely getting up to walk or stretch, says Gupta.
While long working hours are not a direct cause of musculoskeletal problems, they do set up exactly the kind of conditions where musculoskeletal problems such as back, neck, joints and shoulder problems are more likely to take hold. More hours usually mean more time sitting still, more repetitive movement, more mental load, and less opportunity to move around and let the body recover. “Research has consistently shown that longer working hours are tied to higher rates of musculoskeletal pain, and things get worse when the job itself is demanding and there is not enough rest to balance it out. At the end of the day, it is not just about how many hours a person puts in it is about what those hours look like and whether the body ever really gets a chance to recover,” says Vyas.
Steps to heal
The body tends to give signals before the injuries and problems get serious, and they are worth listening to. Persistent pain or stiffness in the neck, shoulders, or back, a tingling or numb feeling in the arms or hands, not being able to move as freely as usual, a sense of weakness, or headaches that seem to be coming from the neck are all signs that something needs attention. If you suffer from any of these symptoms, you should immediately see a healthcare professional, get your workstation evaluated, build in regular breaks, and do some stretching and strengthening exercises.