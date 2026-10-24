How to deal with the pain of desk injuries

While long working hours are not a direct cause of musculoskeletal problems, they do set up exactly the kind of conditions where musculoskeletal problems such as back, neck, joints and shoulder problems are more likely to take hold. More hours usually mean more time sitting still, more repetitive movement, more mental load, and less opportunity to move around and let the body recover. “Research has consistently shown that longer working hours are tied to higher rates of musculoskeletal pain, and things get worse when the job itself is demanding and there is not enough rest to balance it out. At the end of the day, it is not just about how many hours a person puts in it is about what those hours look like and whether the body ever really gets a chance to recover,” says Vyas.