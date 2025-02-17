Detox diets: Unraveling myths and embracing evidence-based practices
SummaryModern detox diets that promise quick fixes and instant weight loss are one too many. Here's an expert take that sifts misconceptions from fact when it comes to eating healthy
The rising popularity of detox diets in the Indian wellness market has created a whirlwind of trends that promise quick fixes for cleansing the body. With the Indian detox products market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.01% through 2029, these diets are often touted for their supposed health benefits, yet their scientific validity remains questionable. This highlights the need for evidence-based clarity to navigate the maze of misinformation surrounding detox diets.