Why your body needs a gentle reset in spring

Spring is often spoken of as a season of renewal, but from a traditional holistic perspective, it is also a time when the body can feel heavy, sluggish, and oddly resistant to change. You might notice digestion slowing down, allergies acting up, or energy dipping – this is no coincidence. Classical wisdom views spring as a critical transitional phase where imbalances accumulated during winter begin to surface, asking for attention rather than aggressive correction.

According to the ancient system of Ayurveda, seasons are not just weather shifts. They directly influence how your internal systems behave. Winter is dominated by kapha qualities such as heaviness, coldness, and stability. As spring arrives, rising temperatures begin to melt this accumulated kapha, much like snow turning into slush. This liquefied kapha can clog digestive and metabolic channels if not handled carefully. You may feel this as lethargy, congestion, poor appetite, or dull skin. Many people misread these signs and jump into intense detox plans. Traditional wisdom would advise otherwise. Spring calls for balance and gentleness, not force.

WHY HARSH DETOXES IN SPRING ARE A NO-NO

Detox has become a fashionable word, often associated with extreme fasting or cleansing drinks. But classical practice has long warned against shock treatment for the body. In my practice, I often emphasise that the body already knows how to detox. What it needs is support, not punishment.

During spring, your digestive fire or agni is still recovering from winter’s slowdown. Overloading it with harsh routines can weaken digestion further, leading to bloating, acidity, fatigue, and mood swings. Sometimes people feel worse after a so-called detox — that is the body pushing back. A slower, intelligent approach that works with seasonal rhythms is always preferred.

GENTLE CLEANSING IS A BETTER OPTION

Gentle cleansing focuses on reducing excess kapha without disturbing vata or pitta. It is about clearing channels, improving digestion, and restoring balance — not dramatic weight loss or overnight transformation. This approach respects the fact that you still need nourishment, stability, and warmth as winter recedes. Small, consistent changes matter more than extreme short-term plans. You are not resetting your body. You are tuning it.

A HEALTHY DIET FOR SPRING

Spring diets are lighter but not restrictive. Moving away from heavy, oily, and sweet foods that increase kapha is encouraged. Useful principles include:

1. Consuming warm, freshly cooked meals

2. Prioritising bitter, astringent, and pungent tastes

3. Preparing meals with seasonal vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and leafy greens

4. Opting for spices such as ginger, black pepper, turmeric, and cumin

5. Cold foods straight from the fridge are best avoided, as are excessive dairy and fried items. They may feel comforting, but they slow things down internally.

In addition to diet, daily routines, or dinacharya, become even more relevant in spring. Simple practices such as waking early, dry brushing the skin, and engaging in mild physical activity help move stagnant kapha. Intense workouts are not necessary. A brisk walk or light yoga can be enough.

Abhyanga (oil massage) can be used selectively, with lighter oils or herbal powders preferred during this season. Small habits repeated daily bring steady change. This quiet consistency is often overlooked, but it works. This season is also traditionally considered a suitable time for certain Panchakarma therapies, especially Vamana, when indicated and supervised by an experienced practitioner. Note that it is not something to attempt independently.

Seasonal cleansing is not limited to the body alone. Mental heaviness often mirrors physical kapha imbalance. You may feel unmotivated, emotionally dull, or resistant to change. Creating mental lightness matters. Reducing overstimulation, decluttering your environment, and spending time outdoors can help. A little sunlight, gentle movement, and quiet reflection can shift things. It sounds basic, but it is effective.

Spring is a reminder that the body is transitioning and needs cooperation, not control. When diet, routine, and mindset align with the season, detox happens naturally — no labels, no dramatic plans, just steady support. And that is easier to sustain. Ultimately, the time-tested science of Ayurveda encourages listening closely to what your body is already saying. Instead of chasing aggressive detox trends, choosing balance may serve you better.

Sometimes less really is more.

Dr Partap Chauhan is an Ayurvedacharya, author and founder-director of Jiva Ayurveda, New Delhi.

