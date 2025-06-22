How Devarao Choudhari became the fastest Indian at the Comrades Marathon
The 28-year-old runner finished the 89.8km-long South African ultramarathon in 7 hours, 3 minutes, making it the fastest time by an Indian. He tells Lounge how he trained for it
For three months, Devarao Choudhari led an austere life in preparation of the Comrades Marathon (89.98km) in South Africa on 8 June. He shifted base from the comfort of his home in Pusad near Yavatmal in Maharashtra to the cool climes of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand in order to train at altitude. It was the longest he had stayed away from family and managed on his own. The effort paid off when he clocked 7 hours, 3 minutes, the fastest time by an Indian at the Comrades.