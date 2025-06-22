How Devarao Choudhari became the fastest Indian at the Comrades Marathon

“I went back for another attempt because I wanted to push the envelope and change the mindset of Indian runners on what’s possible," Choudhari, 28, says. “Personally too, there’s room for improvement because I didn’t meet my target. But there’s definitely a sense of satisfaction to get another silver medal." In January, he clocked the fourth fastest time in his age category (25-29) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The following month, he ran a distance of 137km in 13 hours to support a social cause back home in Yavatmal. Five days later, he took second spot in the newly introduced 75km category at the Tata Ultra Marathon in Lonavala in a time of 6 hours, 20 minutes.