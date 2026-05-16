Diabetes, caregivers and being mindful of food struggles

Here’s a risk that can be triggered by just the extra 10 minutes you keep someone in a conversation. Or just 10 minutes of a food delivery partner losing his way. Everything needs to be planned; yet days can go off script. I’m thinking of a 21-year-old diabetic journalist figuring out her beat, running from pillar to post for a story, with a bureaucrat keeping her waiting for an interview well past her mealtime. Or a mid-career field researcher or social worker out in a village for interviews, with the added headache of dehydration (which can lift sugar levels) and poor cold storage for insulin. Or a 47-year-old CXO, with all the world’s luxuries, delivering a keynote address at an event, having had no time to grab a bite after a delayed flight. As a journalist, I’ve withheld hunger way too often on busy days; on Budget days, food is usually the last thing on the mind: diabetes could, indeed, be a setback for colleagues who otherwise look healthy.