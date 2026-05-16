Diabetes, caregivers and being mindful of food struggles

For many of us, a delayed meal is just a minor inconvenience. At most it makes us irritable, but generally, like nature’s call, hunger can be kept at bay for an hour or two: we can starve through unending meetings without harm to ourselves, and can even extend joyful moments well past mealtime. But did you know that being able to dodge food—for just half an hour more without an ounce of anxiety—could be a real superpower?